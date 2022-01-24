Myles Kidd delivers a changeup for Norwood boys’ hockey in win vs. Walpole

When a pass back to the left point got lost in a Walpole defenseman’s skates, an aggressive Kidd stole the puck and dashed down the right wing. Entering the right circle, the Mustangs senior appeared to whiff slightly on his shot while being pressured by a Walpole back checker, but the change of pace fooled Timberwolves goalie Dave Pacella and slowly slid into the net. The shorthanded goal with 1:51 left helped seal Norwood’s 4-1 nonleague victory at The Skating Club of Boston.

Monday afternoon’s boys’ hockey showdown between neighboring archrivals Norwood and Walpole was hanging in the balance when the host Mustangs, clinging to a one-goal lead, took a penalty with a little more than two minutes to play.

Junior forward Kevin Broderick, who took the tripping call at center ice that started the fateful sequence, finished off the victory for the Mustangs when he came out of the box and took a clearing pass in the neutral zone, coasting in for the empty-netter.

“I thought we were two even teams,” Norwood coach Chuck Allen said. “I think if we played each other 10 times, it would probably be 5-5. But it’s a big win for us and our program.”

Norwood (9-2) entered the day No. 7 in the Globe’s unofficial MIAA Division 2 power ratings, chasing down a pack that includes No. 4 Walpole.

After a scoreless first period, freshman Ryan Valeri (first varsity goal) and senior Jack Curran capitalized on Walpole turnovers to score 2:17 apart midway through the second.

Down 2-0 entering the third, the Timberwolves (4-4) turned up the pressure and cut the deficit on a power play goal by junior Jason Finkelstein with 11:20 left. But the Mustangs and senior goalie Ethan Barrows (21 saves) held the fort behind a solid shot-blocking defensive effort from senior captains George Tolman and Kyle Leger, as well as sophomore Eddy Carroll and freshman Anthony Riccardi.

“Our goalie made a lot of key saves,” Allen said.

Rockland 4, Middleborough 2 — A pair of goals by Jake Higgins were the difference for the Bulldogs (5-6) in their South Shore League victory at Rockland Ice Rink.

Southeastern/B-P 5, Blue Hills 1 — Bobby Manning netted a hat trick for the Hawks (6-2), who improved to 5-0 in Mayflower play with the win at the Raynham IcePlex. Keegan Bunker added a goal and three assists, John Whalen scored a goal, and Nolan Sturdevant had four assists. Ryan LeBaron made 14 saves.

St. John’s Prep 5, Andover 0 — Senior Pierce Blaeser scored twice, including a shorthanded tally, and the top-ranked Eagles (10-1) extended their win streak to nine games with the nonleague victory at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Senior captain Tommy Sarni added a goal and assist, and senior Peyton Palladino and freshman Teddy Quinn combined for 17 saves for the shutout.

Pingree 3, North Yarmouth (Maine) 2 — Sophomore Ryan Kavanagh (two goals, one assist) and Cody Plaza (one goal, one assist) paced Pingree (4-10-1) to a Holt Conference win. Senior Matthew Cusolito made 33 saves in the win.

Girls’ hockey

Natick 3, Wellesley 2 — Senior captain Hadley Green scored her second goal of the game in overtime, lifting the No. 15 Redhawks (5-5-2) to a Bay State Conference Carey Division win at Wellesley Sports Center. Junior Emma Tavilla scored the Redhawks’ second goal.

Cross-country

Winsor School sophomore Meg Madison of Newton was named the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year. A Globe All-Scholastic selection, Madison was second at the NEPTFA Division1 championships, breaking the tape in 18 minutes, 52 seconds. She won 10 her 13 races, including a victory at the Eastern Independent League championships to earn MVP honors. She was 14th at the Eastbay Northeast Regional Championships.

A competitive freeride (or backcountry) skier as well as a lacrosse player, Madison has volunteered locally as a lifeguard, and she’s also a contributor for the Winsor newspaper, The Banner.

“Meg was easily the top runner in our league this year — her results speak for themselves,” said Brian Cook, head coach at Dana Hall “She goes out hard and fast, running with intensity and determination, challenging her competition to keep up.”

After leading North Attleborough to an 8-4 season and the MIAA Division 3 championship game at Gillette Stadium, Don Johnson has retired after 13 seasons at the helm of the program. A 1979 NA grad, Johnson played on scholarship at Holy Cross, but returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach in 1983, and then defensive coordinator. He finished 103-37 overall.

