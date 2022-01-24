The Northeastern women’s hockey team has won 13 in a row, and now it is ranked No. 1 in the nation

The Northeastern women’s hockey team took the top spot in the DCU/USCHO Division 1 women’s poll on Monday. Last week, the Huskies posted victories over Boston College and Boston University to improved to 21-2-1. In their last 20 games, they are 19-0-1 and have won 13 in a row.

The Huskies were ranked third last week but moved up to the top spot after previous No. 2 Ohio State lost to Minnesota Duluth and No. 1 Wisconsin was swept by Minnesota, which jumped from fifth to No. 2 this week.

Since being shut out by Providence on Oct. 9, Northeastern has outscored opponents 74-18. Goalie Aerin Frankel, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award last season as the NCAA’s best player, is 16-1-1. She leads the nation with a .959 save percentage and a .99 goals against average, as well as seven shutouts.