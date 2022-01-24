The Northeastern women’s hockey team has won 13 in a row, and now it is ranked No. 1 in the nation

The Northeastern women’s hockey team took the top spot in the DCU/USCHO Division 1 women’s poll on Monday. Last week, the Huskies posted victories over Boston College and Boston University to improved to 21-2-1. In their last 20 games, they are 19-0-1 and have won 13 in a row.
The Huskies were ranked third last week but moved up to the top spot after previous No. 2 Ohio State lost to Minnesota Duluth and No. 1 Wisconsin was swept by Minnesota, which jumped from fifth to No. 2 this week.
Since being shut out by Providence on Oct. 9, Northeastern has outscored opponents 74-18. Goalie Aerin Frankel, who won the Patty Kazmaier Award last season as the NCAA’s best player, is 16-1-1. She leads the nation with a .959 save percentage and a .99 goals against average, as well as seven shutouts.
Four Huskies have tallied at least 28 points this season — senior forwards Maureen Murphy (14-15—29), Alina Mueller 8-21—29), and Chloe Aurard (14-14—28), and senior defenseman Skylar Fontaine (4-24-28). Mueller, Aurard, and Fontaine have eclipsed 100 points in their careers at Northeastern.
Northeastern will next be in action when it hosts Vermont Friday night, before opening the Beanpot against Boston College on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Last year Northeastern reached the national championship game for the first time in program history, losing in overtime to Wisconsin.
