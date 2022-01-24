Off to an 8-3 start, Bedford boys’ basketball dedicates its season to its late head coach

For the Bucs, though, their success has been bittersweet; it follows Kilian’s sudden death at age 43 from a cardiac incident last July at his Chelmsford home. The outpouring of support for the selfless coach and educator, combined with the commitment of the players he helped develop, has honored his legacy.

After going 6-26 over two seasons, the Buccaneers are off to an 8-3 start and have already achieved several of those benchmarks, including winning the Auburn Invitational Tournament in December and earning the program’s first victory over Cambridge on Jan. 14.

Upon his hire as the boys’ basketball coach at Bedford in 2019, Ryan Kilian brought his good friend and Concord-Carlisle high school teammate, Anthony Halls , on as an assistant. They talked about the benchmarks that would indicate the program was headed in the right direction.

“We’re playing for [Kilian],” Bedford senior captain Dylan DiGangi said. “We’re playing with his name on our chest and that’s our drive for this season, to represent his family, his two sons [Kain and Bryson], we’re playing hard for them.”

A former three-sport athlete at Concord-Carlisle (where he played basketball alongside Halls), Kilian was a tireless supporter of student-athletes. He taught physical education and special education in the Bedford public schools, built up Bedford youth lacrosse, and coached the Bedford middle school football team.

He met many of the eight seniors on the Bedford roster when they were in middle school, and helped foster their growth throughout their high school careers.

“We can attribute a lot of this success to [Kilian’s] efforts,” said Halls, who is now Bedford’s head coach.

“I stepped in, and I have my own identity, but a lot of the foundation is from him getting these guys to buy into things. This was his vision, since he knew a lot of these seniors in middle school. Now they’re playing for him, but they’re also playing for themselves. They haven’t won a lot in their careers and now they’re at the point where losing bothers them.”

With returning Dual County League All-Stars Bryan Aweh-Kisob, Max Alper, and Matthew Forman leading the way, Bedford beat Waltham (60-57) for the first time since 2018 after losing to the Hawks three times during the shortened 2020-21 season.

After smashing Weston by 60 points, the Bucs went out to Central Mass. and beat Blackstone Valley Tech (64-50) and host Auburn (52-33) to win the Auburn Tournament that eluded them during Kilian’s first year at the helm in 2019-2020.

A 6-foot-6 forward with an excellent outside shot, Forman was named MVP of the Auburn Tournament, but it was sophomore Justice Buchannan who stepped up with 23 points in the 60-48 win at Cambridge, highlighting the growth potential of a previously struggling program.

“I admire the job Anthony’s done, carrying on what his friend started to build,” said Waltham coach Mike Wilder, a friend and colleague to Kilian.

“When [Bedford] beat us, I felt Ryan’s presence in that game. I’m just proud of him, proud of the program, and proud of those seniors. It’s a rival program but when something like this happens, it’s bigger than basketball, and I’m rooting for those guys.”

Wilder worked with other coaches in the league to start the first Dual County League Postseason Tournament on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, and dedicate it to Kilian’s memory.

There will be two games for each boys’ and girls’ basketball team in the DCL and each host school will hold a 50-50 raffle with half the proceeds going towards Kilian’s family, as Kain and Bryson continue their own promising athletic careers as lacrosse and basketball players.

Each team will warm up in t-shirts that have the DCL logo on the front, with script on the back that reads “Bigger Than Basketball: In Honor of Coach K.”

Sports always seemed to be a conduit for Kilian in his efforts to bring people together.

Halls also worked the last decade as an assistant under Kilian at Concord Academy and Bromfield, where they co-founded the MassPrep Stars AAU program for grades 4-12. A teacher in the Lawrence public schools at the time, Kilian brought together student-athletes from Lawrence and Harvard, Mass., each offseason, often going the extra mile to make sure everyone had a ride to games and practices.

That selfless attitude has carried over to his Bedford players,who wear a black patch with his initials on their jerseys and break each huddle by chanting, “1-2-3, Coach K.”

Halls details with pride how his players are now organizing their own carpooling system and initiating team-building exercises, one of the main aspects Kilian valued while building up a program.

“Coach [Kilian] would love that,” said Halls. “I think he helped the players see the benefit of coming together as a team. There’s something to be said when you can sit down with your team and do something that’s away from the court, and that’s part of the culture Ryan established.”

“And you see it carry over onto the court. When we got the win at Cambridge I told the guys to enjoy it. This is a first, and I know Ryan is looking down and he’s happy.”

The Bedford boys' basketball team is dedicating the season to their late coach, Ryan Kilian. SUSAN DIGANGI

Courtside Chatter

▪ City on a Hill sophomore John Kallon continued to take the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization by storm with a career-high 45 points and 15 assists in a blowout win over Phoenix Chelsea Saturday. The 6-foot-4 combo guard leads the MCSAO at 37.5 points per game after setting program records in both points and assists in the performance, and has already drawn the most Division I offers (from Bryant, Siena, and Coppin St.) of any athlete in City on a Hill’s history.

Kallon, who grew up in Brighton and played his middle school ball at Jackson Mann, began spending even more time working on his game this offseason when his mother, Janeen Harris-Morgan, died from cancer at 46 this past November.

“When that happened, for John, it made him work even harder,” said City on a Hill sixth-year-coach Timmance McKinney. “I think he really tried to turn a negative into a positive and use it as some motivation to really push him to get to where they both thought he would be.”

After several postponements, City on a Hill is 3-1 with the hopes of getting in about 10 more games ahead of the MCSAO tournament. “I’m just playing better basketball,” said Kallon, who grew two inches ahead of his sophomore season. “I’m just playing my game, getting to my spots, and hitting the open guy.”

