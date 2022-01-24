As this weekend proved, an elite quarterback is the most important thing an NFL team can have

If you don’t have a quality one, you’re done. Even on a divisional weekend in which two quarterbacking icons, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, were sent home for the season, the NFL solidified its status as a quarterback league.

It’s the quarterback, stupid – to adapt a famous phrase political advisor James Carville coined in the 1992 presidential election about the economy.

Professional football is a complicated and complex endeavor. Coaches and players love to tell us of that. They love to remind us that we don’t really understand what goes into their games. But discursively NFL football is simpler than it looks, and the divisional round of the playoffs unmasked the mystery.

The four one-score games served as a testament to the importance and preeminence of passers in today’s NFL.

All you have to do is look at the epic duel between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to see what the NFL has become. Football will always be a team sport. But on any team, some positions are more vital than others. No job in football, including the head coach (note to New England football fans), dictates results and translates to success more than the signal-caller.

The old-school path of winning a Super Bowl with defense and a running game leading the way is now more perilous and narrower than a seaside Southern California switchback. Just ask the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans. They dominated in the trenches against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee sacked Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow nine times. On offense, the Titans averaged 5.2 yards per rush.

It didn’t matter because their quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, is a pedestrian passer, a late-game liability.

He threw three interceptions, including a pick in a tie game with 20 seconds left that set the scene for Burrow to drive the Bengals for the game-winning field goal.

Look at the quarterbacks left in the playoffs. Burrow and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams are both former No. 1 overall picks. Mahomes is already on the Mount Rushmore of active NFL QBs with Brady and Rodgers. Former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo is the weakest link, but he boasts a Super Bowl appearance and a career 37-15 record as a starter (.712 winning percentage), including 4-1 in the playoffs.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The NFL has slanted the game toward those under center and the offenses for years with rules changes. The result is the game has evolved into one that revolves around the quarterback position.

You know those signs that say, “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” The NFL should adorn its stadiums in the playoffs with signage that says, “No quarterback, no potent passing game, no Super Bowl.”

The NFC title game between the 49ers and the Rams is a testament to the centrality of quarterback play. No two teams invested more at the quarterback position last offseason.

Who is snickering at Kyle Shanahan and 49ers now for selling out under center? Some thought it was ridiculous that San Francisco mortgaged two first-round picks (2022 and 2023) and a third-round pick to move up from 12th to No. 3 to select Trey Lance in April’s draft, AND still kept Jimmy G on the roster with a $24 million base salary and a $27 million cap hit. But investing all that capital in QBs has paid off with a spot in football’s final four.

Garoppolo hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet this postseason, but he made the throws to put the Niners in position for the winning field goal to knock out Rodgers at a frigid Lambeau Field. Not everyone can do that.

The Rams realized they had bumped up against a glass ceiling with former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff. So, they sent Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-rounder to Detroit for Stafford, who finished second in the league in touchdown passes to Brady.

The Stafford ransom was worth every penny on Sunday when he out-dueled Brady and made the throw of the year for the Rams, connecting on a 44-yard pass with Cooper Kupp with 27 seconds left to set up the game-winning field goal in a 30-27 triumph.

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a 12-5 record in the regular season. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

The quarterback market echoes the old business credo that scared money doesn’t make money. The prices for quality QBs are significant – almost prohibitive – but so are the dividends.

The answer to team-building in the current NFL is to get an upper echelon arm and then arm him with weapons. Hopefully, Bill Belichick is paying attention, especially if he watched the 78-point pass-a-palooza between Mahomes and Allen, who steamrolled the Patriots twice in a 20-day span.

Those two dynamic QBs both look like grim reapers carrying scythes to cut down other AFC teams’ title aspirations.

If you’re going to compete with those two over the next few years, you better make sure Michael McCorkle Jones has the necessary aerial artillery.

This is not to say that the team with the best quarterback always wins. We know that’s not the case. But it’s clear you must have a QB capable of at least leveling up to an elite level.

Before you hit me with examples of teams that won with lesser quarterbacks like Joe Flacco and Nick Foles, take a closer look at those Super Bowl seasons.

Flacco elevated his play for the Baltimore Ravens to cap the 2012 season with a Super Bowl, throwing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the postseason. There was always a debate about whether Jump Ball Joe was elite. Well, he was for one postseason, and not coincidentally that’s when the Ravens lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Foles was a great Cinderella signal-caller story in 2017, filling in for the injured Carson Wentz. However, the Philadelphia Eagles were in that position because they got MVP-caliber quarterback play from Wentz for 13 games before he tore his ACL.

Foles then struck a deal with the Gridiron Gods in the postseason. He completed 72.6 percent of his passes, threw six touchdowns vs. one interception, and compiled a 115.7 passer rating. He caught elite in a bottle.

The days of winning with custodial QB play like Trent Dilfer are over.

The quarterback position is the epicenter of success in the NFL playoffs. If you don’t have a real one it’s a fatal fault line that will shake your team to its core and see it crumble when it matters most.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.