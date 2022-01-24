UK to end COVID testing for vaccinated travelers

The UK will stop requiring vaccinated travelers to take a COVID-19 test after arriving in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The new rules come on the heels of a recent lifting of pre-flight test requirements, and are part of a general easing of COVID-19 restrictions as the UK starts to treat the virus as endemic.

“So what we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated,” Johnson told broadcasters Monday in a pooled interview.