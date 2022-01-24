UK Minister quits over government inaction following COVID loan fraud

A UK minister in the ruling Conservative Party resigned after accusing Boris Johnson’s government of failing to properly root out fraud in a loan program introduced to help businesses though the pandemic.

Theodore Agnew, a Treasury and Cabinet Office responsible for Whitehall efficiency, told the House of Lords on Monday that oversight by the Business Department and British Business Bank of the Bounce Back Loan Scheme had been “nothing less than woeful.”

“They have been assisted by the Treasury who appear to have no knowledge or little interest in the consequences of fraud to our economy or society,” he said, in a dramatic statement from the government bench. Opposition peers applauded as he left the chamber, saying: “Thank you and goodbye.”