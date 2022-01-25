Beth Israel Lahey partners with Cape Cod Healthcare

Beth Israel Lahey Health has announced plans to partner with Cape Cod Healthcare, bringing more Boston and Burlington physicians into the Cape and expanding the larger hospital’s brand further south.

Leaders of both organizations said the plan will strengthen the types of care that are offered locally in Cape Cod. BILH will send surgeons to Cape Cod Health to support the health system’s existing cardiac surgery program. In addition, it will rotate medical residents through Cape Cod Hospital and will help recruit primary care physicians locally.

“We believe [the affiliation] will expand further from there in the coming months,” said Kevin Tabb, president and chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health.