Beth Israel Lahey partners with Cape Cod Healthcare

Beth Israel Lahey Health has announced plans to partner with Cape Cod Healthcare, bringing more Boston and Burlington physicians into the Cape and expanding the larger hospital’s brand further south.
Leaders of both organizations said the plan will strengthen the types of care that are offered locally in Cape Cod. BILH will send surgeons to Cape Cod Health to support the health system’s existing cardiac surgery program. In addition, it will rotate medical residents through Cape Cod Hospital and will help recruit primary care physicians locally.
“We believe [the affiliation] will expand further from there in the coming months,” said Kevin Tabb, president and chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will also expand BILH’s presence in Massachusetts, a notable development as it seeks to compete with the state’s largest health system, Mass General Brigham. Executives say they had not yet decided who would employ newly recruited physicians, though BILH-employed physicians would strengthen the larger system’s presence on the Cape.
Cape Cod would also encourage doctors to refer patients too sick to be cared for out of Cape Cod to BILH hospitals, which includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Hospital.
“One of the main reasons for the affiliation is we want to help them continue to provide that care locally,” Tabb said.