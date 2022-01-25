Coming this season, two ‘corner stores’ with an eye for local goods

Sarah Murphy, the owner of Vinal Bakery, is expanding her reach with a general store, slated to open within the month. It’s inspired by the old-fashioned New England shops of yore — some of which are still sprinkled around Western Massachusetts, northern New Hampshire, and Vermont, Murphy said.

But one Somerville entrepreneur is capitalizing on a long-loved pastime: visiting the store.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, delivery is the name of the game. Several Boston bookshops can send novels to your doorstep. UberEats edges further by the day into the operations of restaurants. And “dark stores” offering lightning-fast shipments have popped up around town.

“You can still find one,” she added. “But not as often as you like.”

The shelves of Vinal General Store will be stocked with local favorites: secondhand art supplies from Make & Mend, home goods from Cleenland, tortillas from El Barrio Mexican Grill, coffee beans from Tandem Coffee Roasters, and FeatherBrook Farms eggs. Murphy hopes it’ll work as an ideal lunch spot, too, with a deli — complete with four counter seats and six stools at the bar. That could complement the bakery, which operates next door from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Like any good general store, it also has a handful of random things,” she said. Playing cards, vintage sodas, print newspapers, and bowls of candy from Somerville Chocolate, Seacoast Sweets, and Big Picture Farm.

The Vinal General Store will carry locally sourced goods from Tandem Coffee Roasters beans to candy from Somerville Chocolate. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Murphy said she nabbed the space — previously a laundromat that closed after a fire in June 2020 — from her landlord before she fully knew what she’d do with it.

“We felt very anchored in this corner of the neighborhood, to Union Square,” Murphy added. “So the question was, ‘What do we put here?’” A general store and deli, born from Murphy’s New Hampshire roots, seemed like a natural fit.

It’s designed by Blackbird Creative, the Rhode Island studio that built out the bakery in 2019. The lettering on the windows is by NEED SIGNS WILL PAINT, an artistic duo whose handiwork also dons Top Shelf Cookies in Dorchester and Jugos in Back Bay Station.

But with delivery gaining a stronger hold on the retail industry, Murphy has assessed her options. She may also foray into online orders for the store by launching curated packages — like a pancake basket of locally sourced buttermilk and syrup — for pickup. (The majority of purchases at Vinal Bakery already come through the takeout window.)

220 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Compostable Lip Balm for sale at the soon-to-open Vinal General Store. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Foxtrot

Another convenience store with a spring opening date is trying to do it all. In Back Bay, Foxtrot will be a cafe, retail spot, and delivery market.

Customers can sip on coffee inside the Boylston Street location, said founder and CEO Mike LaVitola. Or they can buy wine, plant-based ice cream, and other snacks through a 5-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery option. (Those purchases are powered by the Foxtrot app.)

“Why pick one?” asked LaVitola. “This is the store we always wanted in our own neighborhood.”

Since 2014, the company has found success in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C. The Boston opening marks its 17th location, and Foxtrot plans to open five more stores here by 2023. Its ongoing expansion is powered by $100 million in new investment.

What’s unique about the store is how it differs from a typical grocery chain, LaVitola said. The Foxtrot team spends up to two years scouring cities, including Boston, to find local suppliers such as craft breweries, bakeries, and coffee roasters. Those local items stock the shelves, instead of the national and generic brands found at traditional supermarkets. Then Foxtrot is staged like a cafe with 30 seats and a patio.

“That’s somewhere you want to go,” LaVitola said. “It has a nostalgic feel, and it’s not a chore.”

LaVitola said a list of New England businesses set to collaborate with Foxtrot will be finalized in two months.

501 Boylston Street, Boston

