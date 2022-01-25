FAA provisionally clears 90% of aircraft to fly near 5G networks

About 90 percent of the US commercial aircraft fleet is at least somewhat shielded from interference caused by new 5G wireless networks, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The FAA expanded the roster of aircraft that it says can perform “most” low-visibility landings in the presence of the 5G radio waves to include several models of regional jets, according to a notice on the agency’s website.

The FAA approvals don’t cover every plane at every airport, and are subject to revisions each month as the agency reviews the addition of new 5G cell towers, the agency said. They could also be limited if wireless companies increase power levels.