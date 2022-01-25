GE misses sales expectations in setback for Larry Culp’s turnaround

General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.
Revenue in the period slipped to $20.3 billion, GE said Tuesday in a statement, below the $21.4 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That dragged GE’s shares down the most in 10 months despite cash flow that outpaced expectations and an increase in profit margins.
“We’ve got some short-term issues to work through, but we feel very good about the setup coming into 2022,” Culp said in an interview. While he cited supply chain challenges in the health care unit as well as uncertainty over the US wind production tax credit, the company expects to return to sales growth this year.
The uneven results capped a transformational year for the nearly 130-year-old manufacturer, as Culp continued the dismantling of GE’s troubled financial services business, slashed debt, and set plans to split it into separate jet engine, hospital equipment, and power machinery businesses. The Boston-based company has also been dealing with the effects of a pandemic that has upended the aviation industry.
GE’s shares fell 5.98 percent Tuesday to $91.11 after an earlier decline of 8 percent, the biggest intraday slide since March 11. The stock gained 2.6 percent this year through Monday, outpacing the 3.9 percent decline in a Standard & Poor’s index of US industrial companies. Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp., which competes with GE in the engine market, rose 2.51 percent Tuesday after reporting sales that missed expectations.