GE misses sales expectations in setback for Larry Culp’s turnaround

General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.

Revenue in the period slipped to $20.3 billion, GE said Tuesday in a statement, below the $21.4 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That dragged GE’s shares down the most in 10 months despite cash flow that outpaced expectations and an increase in profit margins.

“We’ve got some short-term issues to work through, but we feel very good about the setup coming into 2022,” Culp said in an interview. While he cited supply chain challenges in the health care unit as well as uncertainty over the US wind production tax credit, the company expects to return to sales growth this year.