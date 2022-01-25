GE misses sales expectations in setback for Larry Culp’s turnaround

"Supply-chain challenges, commercial selectivity and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. wind production tax credit impacted our top line," Culp said in the statement. Still, the CEO said there are opportunities for sustainable, profitable growth in the near term, particularly as its aviation unit recovers.

Revenue in the period slipped to $20.3 billion, GE said Tuesday in a statement. That was below the $21.4 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

General Electric missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply chain pressures and effects of the omicron variant, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate starting next year.

GE’s shares slumped 7.1 percent as of 6:23 a.m. before regular trading in New York. The shares gained 2.6 percent this year through Monday, outpacing the 3.9 percent decline in a Standard & Poor’s index of U.S. industrial companies.

The results capped a transformational year for the nearly 130-year-old manufacturer, as Culp continued the dismantling of GE's troubled financial services business, slashed debt and set plans to split it into separate jet engine, hospital equipment and power machinery businesses.

Adjusted earnings were 92 cents a share in the period, GE said, more than the 84 cents predicted by analysts. Free cash flow generated by GE's industrial divisions -- a metric closely watched by the company's investors -- was $3.8 billion, compared with the $3.29 billion expected by analysts.

Sales in GE’s aviation unit rose 4 percent in the fourth quarter. The business has been under pressure since the pandemic led to a decline in air travel, hurting airlines and aircraft-equipment manufacturers alike. The industry has started to rebound, though a coronavirus resurgence due to the omicron variant has threatened the recovery.

Conditions worsened at GE’s renewable energy business, which principally makes wind turbines, as sales slipped 6 percent. While the company expects the push for carbon-free electricity will fuel long-term demand, Culp has said inflationary pressures facing the unit will intensify in 2022, especially rising costs for transportation and key materials such as steel and resins at its onshore wind business.

GE also offered its first outlook for 2022, forecasting organic revenue growth, which strips out items such as acquisitions or currency effects, of high single digits. Industrial free cash flow may rise to as much as $6.5 billion in 2022, while adjusted earnings could be as much as $3.50 a share.