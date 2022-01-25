LogMeIn founder wants to tame the stock market with new startup

NDVR , pronounced “endeavor,” is another software company, this time focused on investing. Based near Post Office Square and already employing 50 people, NDVR aims to offer comprehensive investing advice to people with a lot of money (“high net worth” in the lingo) and complicated financial needs.

So the timing couldn’t be better for Michael Simon, the cofounder and former chief executive of LogMeIn, to take the wraps off his new startup on Tuesday.

The stock market has seemed to go crazy this week, plummeting at the opening bell only to recover by the end of the day. Getting a better handle on how to invest in such tumultuous times seems like a solid business opportunity, particularly in Boston, the birthplace of the mutual fund industry.

Advertisement

Simon, 57, has a lengthy track record in startup land.

He founded an online gaming company in the 1990s and took it public at the height of the Internet bubble, only to see its stock price crater by more than 90 percent. French entertainment company Vivendi Universal bought the remainder for $140 million.

Simon returned a few years later with LogMeIn, after connecting with Hungarian software developer Marton Anka to develop a suite of remote-access software tools. At the end of 2015, he handed off the CEO job to Bill Wagner while working on a few boards, including HubSpot.

The idea for NDVR arose out of the complexities of managing significant wealth with concerns about taxes, inflation, and planned expenses.

“It’s giving you digital-first convenience with state-of-the-art portfolio management and in really sophisticated portfolios,” Simon says. “And it’s meant to be at a remarkable price, which is what you often see with digital disruptors.”

While the largest investment firms charge an average of more than 1 percent of a portfolio’s assets in annual fees, NDVR will charge only 0.3 percent plus $400 a month. That can add up to big savings on portfolios of several million dollars or more.

Advertisement

The firm is currently managing about $100 million from 10 pilot clients and will start marketing to attract new customers. Dave Barrett of Polaris Partners sits on the board and led a $25 million fundraising round for the company.

Despite his entrepreneurial history, Simon has no experience leading an investment firm. That’s where president and chief investment officer Roni Israelov comes in.

He spent 11 years at AQR Capital Management, a leading hedge fund in the field of quantitative investing, which uses computers to decide which stocks and other assets to buy, relying on financial data and mathematical models, not fundamental analysis.

Before joining NDVR, Israelov helped the Greenwich firm deploy over $200 billion while also coauthoring academic papers on using options in investing, analyzing corporate bond returns, and other financial challenges.

NDVR aims to offer the latest twist on the investment theory of Nobel Prize-winning economist Harry Markowitz. Markowitz developed modern portfolio theory based on the idea that an investor must take more risk to earn higher returns, but that portfolios can be optimized to attain the best balance.

After quizzing a client about their assets, risk tolerance, spending needs, and so on, NDVR’s software makes trillions of calculations to create a customized portfolio and keep the mix optimized as market conditions change.

So-called quant investing has had its ups and downs. Israelov’s old firm, AQR, trailed the stock market from 2018 through 2020 before posting strong performance last year and into 2022. And some popular attempts at computerized portfolio optimization in the past have failed spectacularly (such as the 1980s portfolio insurance strategy).

Advertisement

NDVR’s solution of throwing even greater amounts of cloud-computing power at the challenge could improve on past attempts that went astray, says MIT professor Rohit Singh. “Still, there’s only so much additional mileage one can get,” he says. “If the future is not predictable from the past, no amount of computational firepower can fix that.”

But NDVR doesn’t need to be perfect, it just needs to be better than the current choices. “It’s meant to be something that makes a difference in the lands of this huge wealth management landscape,” Simon says. “We’re just kind of cracking our knuckles and getting going.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.