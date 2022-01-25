Tell us: Did Massachusetts mistakenly overpay you in jobless benefits?

When thousands of jobs disappeared during the pandemic, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance rushed to release unemployment benefits, ultimately delivering $33 billion to almost 4 million people.
But it made some mistakes. Billions went to people who received too much money or weren’t eligible for unemployment in the first place, according to the DUA. Now, the state is going back to those claimants — and asking them to return the funds.
Are you one of these people? We want to hear from you. Tell us your experiences in the survey below.
