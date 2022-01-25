fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: Did Massachusetts mistakenly overpay you in jobless benefits?

By Shirley Leung and Larry Edelman Globe Columnist and Globe Staff,Updated January 25, 2022, 17 minutes ago
An unemployment application is seen in a box as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle/Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty I

When thousands of jobs disappeared during the pandemic, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance rushed to release unemployment benefits, ultimately delivering $33 billion to almost 4 million people.

But it made some mistakes. Billions went to people who received too much money or weren’t eligible for unemployment in the first place, according to the DUA. Now, the state is going back to those claimants — and asking them to return the funds.

Are you one of these people? We want to hear from you. Tell us your experiences in the survey below.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video