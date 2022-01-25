US stock futures slide as market volatility continues

US stock futures dropped sharply Tuesday, signaling another day of volatility as investors tracked corporate earnings and agitated about the Fed.

With an hour to go, the Dow Jones industrial average was pointing to a 250-point, or 0.8 percent, decline at the opening bell. S&P 500 futures were down 1.5 percent and Nasdaq futures off 2.2 percent.

Markets had pinged wildly Monday, with the Dow plunging more than 1,115 points only to end the session with a slight gain. The broader S&P 500 index, meanwhile, staged its biggest intraday comeback since the 2008 financial crisis.