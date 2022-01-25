6 Massachusetts artisan food makers earn Good Food Awards

Beanstock Coffee Roasters. Handout

The Good Food Foundation is a San Francisco-based group with a mission to encourage people to think about where their food comes from, how it is produced, and its effect on the environment, and thus impact our food system. The foundation acknowledges small food producers by annually holding the Good Food Awards contest and evaluate foods — more than 2,000 entries this year — in 18 categories that have not only a remarkable taste but are produced in a sustainable and socially responsible way. This year’s winners were just announced, and six Massachusetts artisan food makers earned the honor. Goodnow Farms, a chocolate maker from Sudbury and a veteran winner, received an award for its bar Boyaca 73%, a confection made with cacao beans from Impulsa Bacao in San Pablo de Borbur, Colombia. The company is the first chocolate producer to use beans from the region. Two hard ciders were acknowledged: Wickson Single Varietal from Stormalong Cider in Sherborn, created solely with the sweet heirloom Wickson crab apples and aged in oak barrels; and Pommes d’Or from Ragged Hill Cider Company in West Brookfield, a toasty and sparkling blend aged in French oak, like a pommeau. New England Charcuterie in Waltham got the distinction for Lomo, Spanish-style dry-cured pork loin salami. Cheesemaker Grey Barn and Farm in Martha’s Vineyard won for Prufrock, a yeasty, briny washed-rind cheese made with organic milk. Not surprising: the cheese was recently honored with a gold award in the most prestigious competition — the 2021 World Cheese Awards. Cape Cod’s Beanstock Coffee Roasters in Eastham was also recognized for its Mexican Anaerobic Natural Marco Cadena beans from the rainforests near Oaxaca, which creates a cup of java with hints of chocolate and fruity flavors. When you see a Good Food Awards blue seal on a package, you know it’s a winner. For the entire list of winners, go to goodfoodfdn.org.