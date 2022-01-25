Former English lit major Ryan Poutre is the chef at Nash Bar, a barbecue joint banking on the return of fun

Winthrop’s Ryan Poutre, 31, grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., watching TV chefs like Emeril Lagasse and taking young-adult classes at Johnson & Wales University. After a quick detour to college for English literature, he returned to Johnson & Wales to focus on cooking. Today, he’s worked at some of the area’s best-loved restaurants: Julian’s in Providence, Highland Kitchen in Somerville, The Blue Room in Cambridge, Buttermilk & Bourbon in Watertown. Now he’s chef de cuisine at Nash Bar, a Nashville-inspired honky-tonk saloon, restaurant, and music venue in the Theater District. Is fun making a comeback? He thinks so.

It’s obviously heavily Nashville-inspired. We do a lot of in-house barbecue, and I think that was the biggest draw for the job for me. I am a very devoted follower of many barbecue chefs. I’ve just always been a fan of barbecue. One of my first cookbooks when I was growing up was about barbecue when I was, like, 12. And I became very interested in the idea of smoked meats. It’s always stuck with me. I used to do that at Highland Kitchen. It’s just great. It feels good.

Did you grow up in a barbecue-focused area?

It’s funny. I actually grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, essentially in a diner owned by two Greek men. It was a wiener place, hot dogs and hamburgers. I was just always around people working as servers. My mom and my grandma were servers there, so I kind of grew up in restaurants.

Which barbecue chefs do you really respect and admire?

I admire Andy Husbands. Actually, out of anyone, I would say Chris Schlesinger for sure. He’s my go-to. I had “License to Grill”; that was one of my first cookbooks. That was before I even understood he was local, before I got to try out the East Coast Grill. I loved how he would play around with tropical ingredients. His pantry seemed like a very diverse thing. It was eye-opening to what cooking could really be.

Tell me a little bit about opening a restaurant like Nash Bar. How do you operate a restaurant during COVID?

I think that the biggest hurdle is remaining safe. If someone might seem even a little off, you have to really kind of be aware — if they’re showing any forms of symptoms, if they don’t seem right, you really have to do your best to make sure that they can go get tested. And you need to be able to plan around giving anyone time off at a moment’s notice, even if that means you have to step up and work a couple extra days. It’s just the job now.

Are people coming in? What’s the level of customer tolerance?

So, we’re ridiculously busy on the weekends. It’s been wonderful. And, you know, it’s steady throughout the week. It seems that, as more and more are becoming vaccinated, people are starting to get back out there again … I think everyone is excited to be able to take a night off and go have fun. So this seems like the perfect venue for when you need to just have some breathing room.

Has it been hard to enforce vaccinations?

It seems like it’s been going well so far. We haven’t had any outbreaks in the restaurant. And, I mean, granted, we’ve only been open for about a week now. But the workforce has remained clear. And I think it’s just in being diligent, and we’re hopefully going to remain that way.

How has the Theater District neighborhood evolved? What do you think of the location? Who’s the customer that you’re trying to attract?

This might be a broader answer, but that’s one of the most exciting parts of coming back to Boston for me: the culture that was created for chefs. Working in Boston, everyone seems to really be able to reach out if you need to. I met influential chefs in the area when I first started working at The Blue Room, they all would come in, and they’re just very humble and very appreciative and nice. I love being a chef in Boston specifically. I think that it’s just a great community. I think people actually care about each other here.

And then, with the customers, I know we have a lot of college students coming in, as well as people who might just be bluegrass enthusiasts, because we have a lot of acoustic sets going on in the downstairs area, but then we also have live bands up top. You have people coming in with their flannels and their boots and line-dancing. It’s a unique spot. I think in having a niche, there’s some kind of safety there.

Will fun ever come back?

Oh, I’m sure. At a moment’s notice, though, you’re always being presented with new information about this pandemic. It’s made a lot of people jaded, in a weird way, and I think that, you know, what restaurants are able to do is provide that comfort. It’s just going to take people getting used to the idea of being able to go out again. …

I think that restaurants serve an important function, in that you can look at any to two-top in the dining room, and you don’t know what their day has been. You don’t know what their month has been. They could be celebrating their anniversary; they could be mourning the passing of a loved one. This could be the first time they’re able to go out this week or this year, really. It’s an honor to be able to provide a positive experience for those people. You don’t know what you’re doing for them. You don’t know if what you’re doing is changing their lives for the better, and you just hope it is.

What was the biggest lesson you learned as a young chef?

Remaining adaptable. The only way to make it as a chef, for me, in my mind, is to remain adaptable and stay humble. Even if you think that you know more than the next person, or if you think that you know the right way to do something, there’s always a better way.

What makes the biscuits at Buttermilk & Bourbon so good? What’s your secret?

So while I can’t give you the exact recipe, I can say that the quality of the biscuits comes from the simplicity but also from the quality of the ingredients. We use awesome buttermilk and exceptional flour. If you were to take any one of the ingredients in that dish and try to substitute it with something of a lesser quality, it just wouldn’t work.

What’s the role of neighborhood restaurants these days?

They’ve always been meeting places, and you even see it in things like “Beowulf,” where they have giant mead halls where the community would gather to celebrate. I think nowadays in Boston, it’s the same thing: We’re just not celebrating hunts anymore; we’re celebrating sports wins or our personal successes or anniversaries or weddings. Food is its own language, and it’s one that’s easier to share than others are, because nothing is ever really lost in translation. It’s just such a combination of feeling nourished, but then feeling nourished with the people you know and love. That’s their appeal for me.

Have you ever made a dish that turned into a total disaster?

I made a pork-fried rice terrine in college and didn’t plan out the rice part that well, so it turned into a weird sausage with cold rice. And I was trying to make daikon into abalone, and it ended up tasting like, after the dehydration process, really chewy, yeasty radish. It was very weird.

What’s your most-missed Boston-area restaurant?

Bergamot.

We’re doing an initiative, Project Takeout, showcasing readers’ and journalists’ favorite takeout spots. Do you have a favorite place?

Definitely Mamaleh’s for chopped liver. Or really anywhere my son, Aiden, loves. It’s Mamaleh’s for both of us.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.