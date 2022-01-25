The Grey Barn and Farm on Martha’s Vineyard wins a top honor at the World Cheese Awards

The Grey Barn and Farm, an organic farm and artisan cheesemaker on Martha’s Vineyard, won a gold award at the World Cheese Awards held in November in Oviedo, Spain, where there were more than 4,000 entries from 40 countries. The Chilmark creamery received the accolade for Prufrock, a washed rind square made from organic cow’s milk, with a rustic orangey hue and pungent, yeasty, saline, and fruity flavors. It’s a highly distinguished honor and reveals that American cheese can compete with European cheeses. In fact, in 2019, Oregon’s Rogue Creamery was the first US cheesemaker to win the top award, the best of the show, at this global event. Grey Barn founders Molly and Eric Glasgow are used to winning competitions — Good Food Awards, and international and American cheese contests — for Prufrock, which they named after a T.S. Eliot poem. “We are incredibly honored and proud to have won the gold,” says Molly. “It feels really good to be validated for all of the hard work we put into making cheese.” Prufrock ($20 for 8 ounces) and other Grey Barn cheeses are available at Wegmans, Whole Foods, selected locations, and many independent cheese shops, or go to thegreybarnandfarm.com/webshop.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND