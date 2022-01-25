Recipe: Vegetarian lo mein noodles, for longevity, are on the Chinese New Year menu

Serves 4 generously

Chinese families all over the world will be celebrating the Year of the Tiger on Feb. 1, the Chinese New Year. According to the Chinese zodiac, those born in the Year of the Tiger are usually courageous, active people who love a good adventure. As is the custom, most holiday menus will include noodles, which symbolize longevity. This lo mein noodle stir-fry, with a base of fettuccine or linguine, comes from my book, "Simple Asian Noodles." Lo mein refers to the type of dish in which egg noodles are cooked with a stir-fried topping, in this case vegetables. The fettuccine or linguine is cooked first, then you stir-fry sliced leeks, shredded carrots, and broccoli slaw (this comes already shredded, sold in packages in the produce section of the market). You need a wok or very large, deep skillet because there are so many vegetables. Toss them in a mixture of vegetable broth, oyster sauce, soy sauce, dark sesame oil, and other seasonings. You can add meat, seafood, or tofu to the vegetables, if you like. Spoon the vegetables in their sauce over the noodles and you have a sumptuous one-dish meal for the Lunar New Year or a satisfying winter dinner anytime.

Salt and black pepper, to taste 12 ounces fettuccine or linguine 2 cups vegetable stock ½ cup oyster sauce 3 tablespoons soy sauce 3 tablespoons sake, rice wine, or white wine 1½ teaspoons dark sesame oil 1 teaspoon sugar 3 teaspoons cornstarch 2 tablespoons canola oil 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped 3 medium leeks, halved lengthwise, thinly sliced, and well rinsed 2 medium carrots, grated (2 cups) 1 package (12 ounces) broccoli slaw or 1/2 cabbage, shredded (4 1/2 cups) 2 tablespoons water 3 scallions, very thinly sliced

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they are tender but still have some bite. Drain, shake the colander, and tip the noodles into a large deep serving dish; keep warm.

2. In a bowl, whisk the stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sake or rice wine or white wine, sesame oil, sugar, cornstarch, and several generous pinches of black pepper; set aside.

3. In a large wok or large, deep, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the canola oil until it is shimmering. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until they are very fragrant.

4. Add the leeks, carrots, and broccoli slaw or cabbage to the pan with the water. Cook for 1 minute, tossing the mixture lightly.

5. Add the oyster sauce mixture and partially cover the wok or skillet. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring once or twice, or until the vegetables are tender and the mixture thickens. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add salt and more pepper, if you like.

6. Pour the sauce over the noodles and garnish with scallions.

Nina Simonds