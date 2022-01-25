Until you can sit on a sunny sidewalk, you can sip on one

The Sunny Sidewalks, at Orfano. Handout

Sunnier, more civilized weather will get here eventually, but as long as the temperatures bob and weave along the single-digit end of the thermometer, bars’ menus will lean toward boozy, stirred cocktails like Manhattans, sazeracs, boulevardiers, and old-fashioneds. The more time you spend with these somber, serious drinks, the further away the convivial, lighthearted, upbeat tempo of ice rattling in a shaker seem to recede. But there’s at least one place in town that gives brawny wintertime flavors a brighter treatment, thus jabbing a stick in the proverbial eye of January, a scoundrel of a month if ever there was one. At Orfano, Tiffani Faison’s Italian American eatery in the Fenway, principal bartender Rob Boudreau nods to Italy but doesn’t let himself get tangled up in the technicalities of tradition. With Sunny Sidewalks, he essentially caipirinha-izes the familiar Americano, the classic low-alcohol mix of Campari, sweet vermouth, and a splash of bubbles that had been a fixture on his menus for a while.

Boudreau keeps an eye on the savory-spice aspect of the sweet vermouth, a quality that often gets overshadowed when it plays a supporting role in a drink. Sunny Sidewalks sits at the point in the Venn diagram where bitter, sweet, and savory intersect.