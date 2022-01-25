Recipes: 4 international egg dishes great for breakfast or dinner

Many Americans rarely eat eggs for dinner, but the rest of the world knows better. In Israel, for example, shakshuka is a one-pan meal of tomato-braised eggs eaten any time of day; we spin it for an equally delicious green version with spinach, peas, and briny feta. In Iran, vaavishkaa adds spiced ground beef to a shakshuka-like base spiked with coriander, cayenne, and turmeric. In Naples, Italy, braised eggs come bathed in a tomato sauce so spicy they call the dish “eggs in purgatory,” though we tone down the heat. And in India, the spice blend garam masala adds complex flavor in a rich, hearty, and easy curry with sunny-side eggs baked in the sauce.

Persian Eggs With Spiced Beef and Tomatoes

Makes 4 servings

This is an adaptation of a recipe for vaavishkaa from The Saffron Tales by Yasmin Khan. The dish is similar to Middle Eastern shakshuka, but the addition of ground beef makes for a more substantial meal. We prefer the subtle smokiness that canned, fire-roasted tomatoes lend the sauce, but regular diced tomatoes work, too. Warmed flatbread is an excellent accompaniment.

Taste and season the sauce with salt and pepper before adding the eggs. Once the eggs go in, the sauce cannot be stirred.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

8 ounces 90-percent lean ground beef

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 28-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

6 large eggs

3 scallions, thinly sliced

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the beef, 1½ teaspoons salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring and breaking up the meat, until no longer pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion begins to soften, 3 to 4 minutes.

Stir in the coriander, turmeric, and cayenne, followed by the tomatoes with juices. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Taste and season with salt and black pepper.

With the pan over medium-low heat, use the back of a spoon to form 6 evenly spaced wells in the sauce, each about 2 inches wide and deep enough that the bottom of the pan is visible. Crack 1 egg into each, then sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 5 to 8 minutes, rotating the skillet about halfway through for even cooking. Off heat, sprinkle with the scallions and drizzle with additional oil.

Spinach, Leek, and Pea Shakshuka With Feta Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Spinach, Leek, and Pea Shakshuka With Feta

Makes 4 servings

Our green shakshuka, inspired by Limor Chen’s version at Delamina East in London, includes leeks, spinach, and peas and is finished with feta cheese. We recommend serving it with warm flatbread.

The salt massage for the spinach is essential: This pretreatment reduces the leaves’ volume so the spinach wilts faster in the skillet. That said, be careful not to overwork the salted spinach or it will begin to throw off moisture even before it hits the pan. Also, be sure to taste and season the greens before adding the eggs. Once the eggs are in, the greens cannot be stirred.

1 pound baby spinach

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium-large leek, white and light green parts halved lengthwise, thinly sliced, rinsed, and dried

1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 cup frozen peas

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

1½ teaspoons Aleppo pepper or 1 teaspoon hot paprika plus ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (¾ cup), divided use

6 large eggs

In a large bowl, toss the spinach with ¾ teaspoon salt and, using your hands, massage the leaves until they begin to wilt; this should take about 1 minute. Set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the leek and onion, then cook, stirring occasionally, until fully softened but not browned, 7 to 9 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the spinach and cook, tossing with tongs, until the leaves are fully wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the peas, cumin, Aleppo pepper, ¼ cup water, and two-thirds of the feta, then stir just until the feta begins to melt, about 30 seconds. Taste and season with salt and black pepper.

With the pan over medium-low, use the back of a spoon to form 6 evenly spaced wells in the sauce, each about 2 inches wide and deep enough that the bottom of the pan is visible. Crack 1 egg into each, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 5 to 8 minutes, rotating the skillet about halfway through for even cooking. Off heat, sprinkle with the remaining feta.

Eggs in Purgatory Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Eggs in Purgatory

Makes 4 servings

Eggs in purgatory—ova ‘mpriatorio in the local dialect—is a Neapolitan classic. The whites of the eggs surrounded by the red of the tomato sauce are said to resemble religious depictions of souls in the fires of purgatory. An alternate explanation for the name of the dish is, simply, the spiciness of the sauce. Our version has a medium, warming heat. For more bite, add ¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes along with the tomatoes. Or, if you prefer, tame the heat by seeding the chili before slicing it. Serve with crusty bread.

Be careful not to overcook the garlic. If the garlic goes past lightly browned, it may leave an acrid flavor in the sauce, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and underdo it. Also, taste and season the sauce with salt and pepper before adding the eggs. Once the eggs go in, the sauce cannot be stirred.

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

2 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 Fresno or jalapeño chili, stemmed and sliced into thin rings

1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 sprig rosemary

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

6 large eggs

1/3 cup lightly packed basil, roughly chopped

½ ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (¼ cup)

In a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and chili, then cook, stirring, until the garlic is lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes with juices, the rosemary, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until a spatula drawn through the sauce leaves a trail, 7 to 9 minutes. Remove and discard the rosemary stem, then taste and season with salt and pepper.

With the pan over medium-low heat, use the back of a spoon to form 6 evenly spaced wells in the sauce, each about 2 inches wide and deep enough that the bottom of the pan is visible. Crack 1 egg into each, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 5 to 8 minutes, rotating the skillet about halfway through for even cooking. Off heat, sprinkle with the basil and Parmesan, then drizzle with additional oil.

Curry-Braised Eggs Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Curry-Braised Eggs

Makes 4 servings

For our vegetables, we start with onions; sliced works better than diced, adding texture and helping the sauce hold its shape. We let the sauce cool a bit before adding the eggs to ensure even cooking. While we like runny yolks, feel free to leave the dish in the oven a bit longer for firm yolks. Every oven is different, not to mention every egg. So cooking times will depend on oven temperature, as well as the size and temperature of the eggs.

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 large yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced lengthwise

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

4 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 14½-ounce cans diced tomatoes, drained

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

8 large eggs

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Steamed basmati rice, naan, or boiled potatoes, to serve (optional)

Heat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. In a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven set over medium heat, warm the oil. Add the onion and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until browned, 7 to 9 minutes. Add the ginger, garam masala, turmeric, and cayenne. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the tomatoes, coconut milk, sugar, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring and scraping the pan, until thickened, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and let sit for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the lime juice, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Use the back of a spoon to make 8 evenly spaced wells in the sauce. Crack 1 egg into each well, then season the eggs with salt and pepper.

Bake in the preheated oven until the sauce is bubbling and the egg whites are opaque but still jiggle slightly, 13 to 18 minutes, rotating the pot halfway through. Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with lime wedges and rice, naan, or potatoes, if desired.

