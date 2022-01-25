95 percent of Providence city employees are at least partially vaccinated

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 1,672.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday! I'm Dan McGowan and I know that Curt Schilling can be a jerk, but he belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Vaccinated with two shots: 825,499 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,034

Test-positive rate: 13.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 452

Total deaths: 3,253

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

Providence officials say 95 percent of city employees are now compliant with a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy that took effect on Jan. 14, and disciplinary measures will be taken for those who don’t have at least one shot by next month.

In the police department, 87 percent of sworn personnel have received at least one shot of the vaccine, up from 76 percent in November. The city doesn’t collect data from approximately 3 percent of officers because they are on some form of leave.

Theresa Agonia, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza, said that the 5 percent of city employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination must do so in order to maintain “long-term employment.” But the city is not threatening employees with immediate termination.

”Any city employee who does not come into compliance with our policy by Feb. 8 will result in the first step of progressive discipline, in this case, a written warning in their personnel file,” Agonia said.

The vast majority of city departments are reporting 100 percent vaccine compliance – including the fire department – but, other than the police, there are five departments where the vaccine rate is below 90 percent.

The Board of Licenses and Vital Records and the city clerk’s office are both at 87.5 percent, the tax assessor’s office and the Office of Economic Opportunity are at 83.3 percent, while 80 percent of Probate Court employees are vaccinated.

Providence ‘s vaccine rate is nearly identical to Boston’s, where Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that more than 94 percent of city employees are compliant with the mandate. She is threatening to place employees on unpaid leave if they don’t get vaccinated by next week.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Rhode Island has gotten warmer, wetter, and more prone to extreme weather events and tidal flooding. Lowering greenhouse gas emissions will help, but the climate change trends are expected to continue for decades to come, according to a new report. Read more.

⚓ Property taxes are the largest source of local revenue in Rhode Island, but are causing imbalances in municipal services, like the construction of affordable housing, K-12 education, and economic development, according to a newly released report by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. Read more.

⚓ Restaurant owners are divided on lifting the ban on Happy Hour in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ More than 900 people have submitted ideas for Rhode Island’s next license plate. Read more.

⚓ A Providence man who was arrested last summer after allegedly shooting at a Providence police officer was indicted Friday on multiple charges including assault with intent to commit murder. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Even with Monday’s improbable comeback, stocks have gotten off to a terrible start this year, reflecting myriad concerns about the economy, the pandemic, and the geopolitical showdown with Russia over Ukraine. Larry Edelman explains what could happen next. Read more.

⚓ The Supreme Court on Monday announced it will hear a case challenging Harvard University’s use of race in college admissions, a striking development that could lead to the demise of affirmative action. Read more.

⚓ David Ortiz will learn today if he is going to be a member of this year’s class of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Governor Dan McKee, Attorney General Peter Neronha, and other state and city leaders are holding a 10:30 a.m. press conference to discuss how the state plans to spent opioid settlement funding.

⚓ The House Oversight Committee meets at 2:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ A group of lawmakers and other advocacy groups are holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to push for expanding access to early in-person voting and mail ballots.

My previous column

With Congressman James Langevin set to retire from Congress, don’t be surprised if you start to hear his name being tied to the presidency of Rhode Island College. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to the mayor of Central Falls, Maria Rivera, about how her first year in City Hall went. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.