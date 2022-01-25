Actress Alicia Witt posts emotional statement, recalling parents who died in Worcester

Witt, whose many screen credits include the hit ABC show “Nashville” and the Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black,” wrote that she “hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house.”

She said she “begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

Witt’s parents, Diane Witt, 75, and Robert Witt, 87, were found deceased in their home on Dec. 20.

Adam J. Roche, Worcester’s interim deputy fire chief of administration, said via email in late December that police were called around 8:20 p.m. that night to 8 Sussex Lane for the welfare check.

“Upon arrival, police discovered a male and a female deceased inside the residence,” Roche said in late. “There were no signs of foul play. The Worcester Fire Department was called to check the house with meters, at the time the fire department checked the building there were no abnormal readings. It is under investigation. The medical examiner’s office will determine cause of death.”

Witt said in her statement Tuesday said that the heat had gone out in her parents’ home at some point prior to their deaths.

She wrote that she’s struggling, “as much as i helped, with what else could i have done - short of petitioning the court system for taking control of two otherwise very sharp, very independent, very capable adults.”

Witt described her parents as “a united, intertwined, indivisible force, determined to do things their own way. knowing they had each other - battling them the way i would have had to in order to do this truly felt like it would have destroyed them.”

She also reflected on what she may have said to them under different circumstances before they died.

Witt wrote that “even if i could have had a crystal ball and looked into the future- if i could have said to them ‘you are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don’t let us help you’ - i still think they would have made the same choices. they weren’t willing to make different ones.”

The author and entertainer concluded her statement by sharing the last words she exchanged with her parents.

“[O]ur last words to each other were ‘i love you,’” Witt wrote. “[T]hat part was simple; never in doubt. they loved me so. i loved them so.”

