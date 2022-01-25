Bridge linking East Boston and Chelsea goes up with vehicle on it; two workers fired

Two employees working for a MassDOT contractor were fired after the Chelsea Street Bridge connecting Chelsea and East Boston started being raised Friday while a vehicle was on it, officials said Tuesday.

“MassDOT’s bridge operations contractor, Cora, reviewed the situation with their staff and confirmed that two of their operators involved did not follow protocol and have subsequently been terminated,” said MassDOT spokesperson Kristen Penucci in a statement.

Another MassDOT spokesperson, Jacquelyn Goddard, said via phone that she could confirm the bridge went up “with a vehicle on the bridge at the time the bridge was raised.”