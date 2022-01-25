Charlie Baker to deliver his last State of the Commonwealth address

For Baker, that will come with clear goals when he steps to a lectern in a downtown convention center. He plans to unveil proposals that will be included in his final budget plan due on Wednesday that advisers say would “reduce the cost of housing and the cost of living in Massachusetts.” An aide to Baker declined to release further details ahead of the speech, but said the proposals would require legislative action.

The speech, delivered each year except when a governor is inaugurated, provides a platform for the state’s chief executive to tout his or her accomplishments in a televised, primetime slot. And, for those not running for reelection, it’s a chance to reassert their agenda in what is otherwise a lame-duck year.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday will give his sixth and final State of the Commonwealth address, during which he’s expected to take stock of a second term racked by the COVID-19 pandemic and push proposals targeting housing and the cost of living during his final months of office.

Baker is also expected to advocate for a batch of public safety bills he’s repeatedly filed, including one to outlaw so-called “revenge porn” or the nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit photos or videos. Baker on Monday also indicated a desire to push legislation addressing the treatment of mental health, a priority he shares with the Massachusetts Senate.

Tuesday’s remarks will also include reflection, offering the Swampscott Republican an opportunity to look back at the seven years since he became Massachusetts’ 72nd governor on a chilly January day in 2015. Baker said in December he would not seek an unprecedented third consecutive four-year term, framing it as an attempt to tackle the still-remaining demands of the job without the distraction of campaigning.

Baker has typically used the speech to emphasize his embrace of pragmatism, deride the divineness that’s ruled Washington, and over several years, distance himself from his own party’s central figure, former President Donald Trump.

Last year, he name-dropped the streaming TV show “Ted Lasso” and leaned into the optimistic lens through which its eponymous character views the world. “Be curious, not judgmental,” he said in his speech, echoing a quote from the show that’s often attributed to Walt Whitman.

A collaborative, aspirational message has been a Baker drumbeat. It was woven into his successful campaign for governor eight years ago — slogan: “Let’s be Great, Massachusetts” — and he’ll hit it again Tuesday with the leaders from the Democratic-dominated Legislature in the audience.

“I appreciate the fact that despite the increasingly bitter and adversarial and somewhat toxic nature of a lot of what passes for political discourse that goes on around this country, people in public life here in Massachusetts are pretty good about treating each other with respect when we agree and with respect when we don’t,” Baker said Monday.

But like most of the last two years, Baker’s address on Tuesday night is likely to be consumed in part by the pandemic. The second-term Republican has faced questions of how he intends to navigate the ever-prevalent virus, both in the interim and before handing the reins of the state to his successor less than 12 months from now.

The confines of the speech will also veer from tradition. Baker will deliver the address at the Hynes Convention Center in downtown Boston, a move Baker said would give the several hundred invited attendees, including elected officials, more space during the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections than the typical venue of the Massachusetts House chamber.

The change in backdrop is also for practical reasons: Legislative leaders have yet to reopen the State House to the public since it closed in March 2020.

Baker last year delivered the speech virtually, speaking from a lectern in his ceremonial office. In that address, he sought to reassure Massachusetts residents that they could beat COVID-19, including with help from the dawn of vaccines, which at the time were slowly rolling out to the larger public.

“The end is in sight,” Baker said then.

It’s yet to come. The emergence of the Omicron variant propelled infections to record levels in recent weeks, crowding hospitals with patients to a degree unseen since last winter or for those in Western Massachusetts, never seen before.

Baker took steps to help quell the surge, including dispatching National Guard members to help overwhelmed hospitals and ordering 2 million — and then another 26 million — rapid tests for residents, students, and school staff.

But he’s also faced escalating pressure to expand the state’s vaccine outreach and embrace rules such as a statewide mask mandate. Some Democrats said the administration’s actions came too late, leaving the state unnecessarily unprepared for the strain the surge has wrought on Massachusetts’ schools and healthcare systems.

Baker has pushed back on calls to place new restrictions on the public, noting Massachusetts’ population is among the most vaccinated in the country. On Friday, his official Twitter account shared a link to an opinion piece in the Globe lamenting how pandemic-related restrictions have taken a toll on the state’s college students.

“We must acknowledge the mental health toll and the futility of over the top restrictions when nearly everyone is vaccinated here,” Baker wrote in the accompanying tweet.

While the speech is a platform for a governor to push his or her priorities, Baker has generally avoided using it to lay out sweeping new plans. His speech in January 2020, delivered before the wide onset of COVID-19, was an exception: He vowed that night to move the state toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

It was a goal lauded by advocates and Democratic lawmakers — and one that’s proved increasingly difficult to realize since, underscoring the difficulty every governor faces in turning rhetoric into results.

Still, for all the failures and successes of his years, he’s managed to retain the enduring support of a majority of his constituents. Should Baker have run, he would have been the clear front-runner four years after he easily won reelection four years ago.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.