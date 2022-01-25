Concrete falls from overpass on Interstate 93 in Somerville, strikes windshield of motorist from California

Procopio said “the operator of a 2010 Audi Q5, a 64-year-old man from Santa Barbara, Calif., reported that a piece of concrete fell onto his windshield from the Route 93 overpass as he was driving on Route 28 in Somerville. The driver had no apparent injuries and his car was not towed. MassDOT responded to inspect the overpass.“

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement that the incident occurred at 9:55 a.m.

A piece of concrete fell from an overpass on Interstate 93 in Somerville on Tuesday morning and landed on the windshield of an Audi driven by a 64-year-old motorist from California, officials said.

Kristen Penucci, a spokeswoman for MassDOT, said in a separate statement that the agency responded immediately.

“MassDOT was alerted to a report of concrete falling from the Exit 20 overpass and immediately dispatched staff to inspect the structure,” Penucci said. “This inspection is currently underway and there are no road closures at this time.”

Calls to numbers listed for the driver weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Dwayne Bryant, manager of Auto Engineering Body Works Inc., the Belmont autobody shop where the Audi was taken, said in a phone interview that the car will likely be totaled. The hole in the windshield, he said, is about a foot and a half long by eight inches wide.

Bryant said the driver told him the concrete bounced off his steering wheel, hit his hand, and then went toward the back of the vehicle, leaving extensive interior damage.

“He’s very lucky,” Bryant said, adding it was fortuitous that the concrete hit the steering wheel first. “That’s probably what saved him.”

