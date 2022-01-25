Essex Tech receives $340,000 gift from anonymous donor

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School will be purchasing new equipment to enhance its career technical education programs through a recent $340,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

Officials at the Danvers school said the funds will help students to expand their skills by providing them with up-to-date technology.

Essex Tech administrators conducted a needs assessment in each career pathway to determine what equipment to buy. The items selected for purchase range from cordless tool kits for the construction program to cameras for the transportation program; radiology equipment for the dental assisting program; and a welding machine for the auto collision shop.