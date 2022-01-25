Fire in Attleboro apartment building displaces eight residents

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Attleboro Monday night, sending flames shooting through the roof and displacing eight people, fire officials said.

Attleboro firefighters arrived at 38 and 40 Orange Street around 6:41 p.m. and spotted heavy fire coming from a 2-story, wood-framed duplex, said Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch. Birch said he believes the fire “started in the second-floor ceiling.”

Birch described the fire as “slow but stubborn.” The cold weather and icy conditions made extinguishing the fire difficult, and the fire was fully under control in about two hours, he said. He added that crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate it.