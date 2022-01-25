Fire in Attleboro apartment building displaces eight residents

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Attleboro Monday night, sending flames shooting through the roof and displacing eight people, fire officials said.
Attleboro firefighters arrived at 38 and 40 Orange Street around 6:41 p.m. and spotted heavy fire coming from a 2-story, wood-framed duplex, said Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch. Birch said he believes the fire “started in the second-floor ceiling.”
Birch described the fire as “slow but stubborn.” The cold weather and icy conditions made extinguishing the fire difficult, and the fire was fully under control in about two hours, he said. He added that crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate it.
Advertisement
The majority of the damage was to the second floor, Birch said, with significant heat, smoke, and water damage throughout the entire residence. Birch estimated damages at around $200,000.
Crews cleared the scene at 9:51 p.m., Birch said.
In total, eight people were displaced, including a family of five and three other tenants in the building, Birch said. The American Red Cross was notified and is currently assisting the displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
Attleboro Fire on Orange Street @AttleboroPolice @AttleboroFire pic.twitter.com/ftEMLj0KdI— Area_photos_construction_news (@CStuff212121) January 25, 2022
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.