Fire damages Brookline home, one firefighter injured

O’Connell said the fire started on the first floor, and crews were able to get the blaze under control by 3:25 a.m.

The Brookline Fire Department responded to 89 Woodland Road at 3:07 a.m. to a working fire in a 2-story, vacant home, said Chief of Operations Colin O’Connell.

A fire broke out at a vacant Brookline home early Tuesday morning, injuring one firefighter, fire officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration on one of his hands, O’Connell said.

He said the fire damaged about 25 percent of the first floor and “somewhat” extended into the second floor. He estimated damages at $180,000.

O’Connell said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

