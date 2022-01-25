Former Portland mayor claims eviction attempt was retaliation for forming tenants union

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling said an attempt to evict him from his downtown apartment is retaliation for forming a tenants union and fighting illegal rent increases.

Strimling was told at the end of August that he had to be out of his Congress Street apartment by Dec. 1, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Believing the eviction notice was retaliation, Strimling refused to leave and the landlord began the legal process of forcing him out. A trial is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Portland District Court.