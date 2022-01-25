Man charged with fatal daytime shooting in Revere ordered held without bail

Police haven’t identified the victim by name.

The defendant, Andre Alon Tripp, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a license stemming from the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Thornton Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday, records show.

A 33-year-old man was held without bail Tuesday for allegedly killing another man in that city Monday morning, according to authorities and court records.

A not guilty plea was entered on Tripp’s behalf and he was ordered held without bail, per legal filings. A lawyer for Tripp didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 112 Thornton St., according to David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

Kezia Pereira, 24, lives on the street and was one of the first residents to arrive at the scene. Pereira, a student in the nursing bachelor’s degree program at MGH Institute of Health Professions, said Monday that she was inside her home attending an online class when she heard a gunshot and heard someone screaming and yelling in pain.

Pereira, who was wearing pajamas, immediately grabbed towels and ran outside to the victim, who was on the sidewalk across the street.

“I checked his pulse and put pressure on the wound,” she said.

Pereira said she was glad to be able to put her nursing school training to use to help the shooting victim until first responders arrived.

“I did the best I could,” she said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Procopio said.

Tripp’s next hearing is slated for March 4, according to legal filings.

In ordering Tripp held without bail Tuesday, Judge Jane Prince wrote that he’s charged with “murder in broad daylight” and that the government has a “strong case.”

Prince also wrote that Tripp has a “significant record of committed time on firearms related charges.”

