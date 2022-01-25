Mayor Wu commits $40 million to affordable housing units

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is committing $40 million to preserve 718 affordable housing units across the city, she announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.
“Housing is a human right,” Wu said. “Housing is health, it is opportunity, and safety and stability. And it must be the foundation of our recovery from this pandemic.”
Most of the units, built decades ago, had deed restrictions requiring that they be designated as affordable housing that expired after a few decades.
The units will be developed and preserved through 14 projects in Jamaica Plan, Dorchester, Chinatown, Hyde Park and Roxbury. The money will come from the Mayor’s Office of Housing, funds from the Community Preservation Act, and from the Boston Neighborhood Community Land Trust, Wu said.
In Boston, median rents fell in the early months of the pandemic but have since rebounded to 1 percent above their March 2020 levels.
