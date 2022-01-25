Milton police report rash of stolen checks from mailboxes

Milton police are looking for help in solving 31 cases of checks being stolen from mailboxes around town over the past three months.
The stolen checks were altered and cashed around the state for large amounts of money — totaling more than $100,000 as of mid-January — according to the police advisory.
The thefts occurred at standard mailboxes and tamper-proof ones, as well as mailboxes at homes, police said.
“We are asking the public to report any suspicious activity around any mailboxes,” the police said. “We also recommend the use of online banking services, or hand delivering your letter directly to the post office.”
Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact Detective Gennes Seaton at 617-898-4836 or gseaton@mpdmilton.org; or Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837 or vpires@mpdmilton.org.
Anonymous tips can be made any time to the Milton Police Tip line at 617-698-COPS.
