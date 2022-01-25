New Hampshire man dies while in custody

Jacob Abraham, 28, of Nashua,, died in hospice care on Monday Monday, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement.

A New Hampshire man accused of murdering his grandmother at her Nashua home in November has died while in custody awaiting trial, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Abraham was hospitalized earlier this month after a medical event while in custody and transferred to hospice care last week, the attorney general’s office said.

Abraham was charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of his 71-year-old grandmother, Cynthia Toupin, on Nov. 4, 2021 in Nashua, the statement said.

He was arrested in Lowell, Mass. on Nov. 5. He was arraigned in Massachusetts on a fugitive charge and was later returned to New Hampshire for arraignment on a charge of second degree murder.

Prosecutors will file a motion to dismiss the charge and discontinue prosecution due to his death, the statement said.

