Newton eyes extension for outdoor dining through 2022

In 2020, Governor Charlie Baker allowed cities and towns to permit outdoor dining at restaurants as part of an emergency order issued during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. That state order is set to expire April 1, according to the city.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28. Information about how to attend the session virtually will be posted to the city’s website, newtonma.gov .

Newton officials are considering an extension of outdoor dining for local restaurants through the end of 2022, according to the city.

The Newton proposal, which would have to be approved by the City Council, would continue the current outdoor dining provision. The change would temporarily exempt restaurants from the city’s current zoning and special permit requirements, according to officials with the city’s Planning and Development Department in a Jan. 21 memo.

Officials hope to implement the measure by April 1, the memo said.

If Newton extended outdoor dining through the rest of 2022, restaurants would still need approval from the heads of the city’s inspectional services and planning departments before opening outdoor dining areas.

“This extension would permit restaurants to continue to offer outdoor dining to their customers dining during this upcoming uncertain period for diners,” the planning department said in the memo.

During the early days of the pandemic, Newton opened outdoor dining for restaurants in parking lots, on sidewalks, and on-street parking spaces.

This past spring, the city expanded outdoor dining into the “Newton Al Fresco” program, which included public dining areas across the city.

Restaurant owners in Newton and other communities have repeatedly said outdoor dining has been a vital lifeline for their businesses during the pandemic.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.