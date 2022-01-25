Orchid exhibition will blossom at Tower Hill Botanic Garden

People can take a break from winter and enjoy a colorful plant and art exhibition at Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston from Feb. 12 through March 20.

“Prismatic, an Orchid Exhibition,” celebrates the interplay of color and light with dazzling plant displays and vibrant art installations. According to officials at the nonprofit garden, the exhibit will feature creative arrangements of 1,400 orchids and 800 tropical plants bathed in all colors of the spectrum.

A massive upside-down pyramid of plexiglass panels will capture incoming light, creating hundreds of sparkling prisms that shimmer over towers of orchids. A George Sherwood chandelier will grace the garden café, while in other rooms visitors will be able to walk through and under rainbows.