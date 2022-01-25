Salem offers bonuses to boost worker vaccination at businesses

Salem is offering a $500 incentive bonus to eligible employees of local businesses that are subject to the city’s new vaccination order.
Effective Jan. 15, Salem is requiring all employees and customers of designated businesses, including fitness facilities, restaurants, and museums, to be vaccinated to enter the premises. The $500 bonus, offered through Salem’s Employee Incentive Program, is intended to help affected businesses hire and retain employees.
To qualify, the employee must be on the payroll of the business between Jan. 15 and Feb. 4, and have worked for at least six consecutive weeks and at least 30 hours during those six weeks. Applications are due Feb. 7.
Eligible employees that meet the submission requirements will receive their payment at the conclusion of the six-week period. To apply or for more information, go to salem.com/incentive. Salem held a previous round of its Employee Incentive Program last summer when it provided $400 gift cards as a worker incentive in the hospitality sector.
