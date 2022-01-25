Shannon Liss-Riordan formally launching campaign for Mass. attorney general

Other candidates could soon join the Democratic primary field for attorney general including Quentin Palfrey , who served in the Obama and Biden administrations and was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018; and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell , who placed third in last year’s race for mayor.

Liss-Riordan is aiming to succeed Attorney General Maura Healey, who last week launched a campaign for governor.

Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan, a prominent labor lawyer and former candidate for US Senate, is announcing a bid for Massachusetts attorney general Tuesday.

Liss-Riordan, a Brookline Democrat, has carved out a career representing workers who have accused their employers of wage theft and misclassification as independent contractors, from restaurant workers and janitors to ride-share drivers and sex workers. She has taken large companies to court, including Uber, Lyft, GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Amazon, arguing that the tech giants are misclassifying workers who should be employees to avoid regulations around pay and benefits.

She will announce her bid for attorney general Tuesday at noon at the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall in South Boston, according to her campaign.

In 2019, Liss-Riordan launched a primary bid against Senator Edward J. Markey, but dropped out of the race after eight months, having struggled to gain traction against her better-known opponents in a field that also included then-Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III. Markey ultimately won reelection.

Liss-Riordan attended Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

During her run for senate, Liss-Riordan loaned her campaign about $3 million.

As of Dec. 31 she had about $159,000 in cash on hand, according to the most recent state campaign finance data. That’s about on par with Palfrey, who said in July he was exploring a run for attorney general. He had about $136,000 in his campaign account at the end of last month.

