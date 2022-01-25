State health care watchdog censures Mass General Brigham for high spending

At a hearing on Tuesday, the Commission said the state’s largest health system had “substantially higher” than average spending between 2016 to 2019, the most recent years to be reviewed. In total, MGB had $293 million in total spending across those years, above limits set by the state. That spending has hurt the state’s ability to meet affordability benchmarks, the commission said.

The decision by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission is the first time the agency has held a health system accountable for its spending in the six years it has reviewed market transactions.

The state’s health care watchdog has criticized Mass General Brigham for pushing health care spending above acceptable levels and will require the health system to clamp down on costs or face financial consequences.

“MGB spending impact is by far the highest for all providers in the Commonwealth over the last six years and is more than double that of the next highest provider,” said Kara Vidal, director of health system planning and performance at Health Policy Commission.

Mass General Brigham said in a statement that it was disappointed that it would be required to account for its spending based on “outdated financial details” and said it was committed to the state’s spending goals.

“The HPC was selective in its use of (data) that ignore the role of our academic health centers in treating the sickest and most complex patients in the Commonwealth,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “The HPC’s refusal to acknowledge the acuity of our patients in its judgment of health care spending is short-sighted and unfair, especially to patients. The role Mass General Brigham has played during the pandemic should make that clear.”

The commission looked at spending on Mass General Brigham’s primary care patients, seen by doctors with the Partners Community Physicians Organization.

Across three of the state’s then largest insurers, spending on those patients exceeded spending compared to nearly all other physician organizations. Spending from 2014 to 2019 has also grown at or above the network averages. Additionally, Mass General Brigham’s hospital and physician prices are higher than nearly all other providers in the state, the commission said, compounding increases.

The commission said in its report that it focused on unadjusted figures. In the past, Mass General Brigham has said its patients are sicker, and therefore required more services. Yet the commission said adjusting the spending for patient illness understated the true growth of spending.

Within 45 days, Mass General Brigham will be forced to file a “performance improvement plan” with the commission, outlining a target for spending growth, the current causes of growth, and how it proposes to intervene and measure progress. The health system can also request a waiver or extension. A final plan will be voted on by the commission.

Failure to comply comes with a $500,000 fine.

The commission has been discussing a performance improvement plan with Mass General Brigham executives for nine months, meeting behind closed doors and in executive sessions to study the reasons for the increases.

Despite those meetings, the commission said the health system did not commit to any new strategies to control spending, and would rely on existing plans. The health system also blamed pharmacy spending for increases. Yet the commission said that its own analysis didn’t identify pharmacy spending as being a top reason for the higher spending.

“A performance improvement plan will give MGB the opportunity to directly address its spending trends in a publicly accountable way, and so doing help advance affordability for the residents of the Commonwealth,” said David Seltz, executive director of the Health Policy Commission, during the hearing.