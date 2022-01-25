Trying to solve a John F. Kennedy inaugural ball mystery

Jennifer Pappalardo, the museum’s director of programs and operations, was going through a pile of papers when she pulled out an old invitation that the staff had not seen before.

While doing some winter cleaning at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum, staff members made a surprising discovery that had been hidden away in the archives.

In this Jan. 20, 1961 file photo, President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

It was an invitation to the Cape Cod Inaugural Ball to celebrate John F. Kennedy’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 1961. The event was set to be held at the National Guard Armory in Hyannis.

This came as a surprise to the museum staff, who’d never heard of the event.

“I said ‘what? There was an inaugural ball here?’” said Wendy K. Northcross, the executive director of the museum. “That is so cool. We never knew about this.”

Now museum officials are trying to learn more about this long-forgotten celebration.

“We’re calling it the mystery ball,” said Northcross.

This invitation to the Cape Cod Inaugural Ball in honor of John F. Kennedy had been hidden away in the archives at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum

According to the newly-discovered invitation, the Cape Cod Inaugural Ball was scheduled to be held from 8 p.m. to midnight and cost $5 per couple to attend. Semi-formal dress was required and there would be dancing to live music by the Roger Gotts Orchestra.

While digging through the archives the staff also uncovered another interesting document: a Western Union telegram that was addressed to the chairman of the inaugural dance committee in Hyannis. Dated on the morning of Jan. 20, 1961, it read: “Indeed a pleasure to have you join us in celebrating this great honor and responsibility which was bestowed upon the new administration today. Please convey to all present at your inaugural dance my deep thanks and very best wishes. John F. Kennedy.”

This Western Union telegram from John F. Kennedy was addressed to the chairman of the inaugural dance committee in Hyannis. John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum

The discovery, which was originally reported on by the Cape Cod Times, has raised many questions.

The staff of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum is now asking for the public’s help in solving the mystery surrounding this long-forgotten inaugural ball. They’re interested in learning as many details as possible. Did the ball happen as scheduled? If so, who attended? What did they wear? Are there any photos?

“We’ve just been trying to get the word out,” said Northcross. “We’re on the hunt for any details we can find.”

Anyone with information about the ball is urged to call the museum at 508-790-3077 or send an email to wendy@jfkhyannismuseum.org.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.