Two-alarm fire heavily damages three-decker in Cambridge

A two-alarm fire heavily damaged the top unit of a triple-decker in Cambridge Tuesday, forcing nine people to find shelter and sending one firefighter to the hospital with an arm injury, Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney said.

On arrival at 259Broadway around 11:30 a.m., firefighters found the building was already heavily involved with fire, but the department was able to knock it down, he said. The third floor suffered significant fire damage and the lower units sustained water damage.

Nine people were being assisted with emergency housing by the city and the American Red Cross, the chief said.