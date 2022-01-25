fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two-alarm fire heavily damages three-decker in Cambridge

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated January 25, 2022, 25 minutes ago

A two-alarm fire heavily damaged the top unit of a triple-decker in Cambridge Tuesday, forcing nine people to find shelter and sending one firefighter to the hospital with an arm injury, Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney said.

On arrival at 259Broadway around 11:30 a.m., firefighters found the building was already heavily involved with fire, but the department was able to knock it down, he said. The third floor suffered significant fire damage and the lower units sustained water damage.

Nine people were being assisted with emergency housing by the city and the American Red Cross, the chief said.

One firefighter suffered an arm injury and was sent to the hospital to be examined, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

