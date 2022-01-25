Video: Raccoon hitches a ride on a truck in New Hampshire

Anna Moskov captured a photo of the raccoon while it was riding on the truck, which she estimated was going 65 miles per hour in Salem, N.H.

The furry creature was clinging to the ladder on the back of a green Waste Management garbage truck that was traveling on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Friday.

Motorists driving on a highway in the Granite State got a glimpse of something you don’t see every day: a raccoon hitching a ride on the back of a truck.

“I was in the passenger seat, and the driver saw it, and we said, ‘oh my God, it’s a raccoon!’” Moskov said in a telephone interview with the Globe.

Moskov said she rolled down her window and alerted the driver that he had a stowaway on board. The driver rolled down his window, shrugged and said he already knew, and that the raccoon had been riding along with him since 3 a.m. that morning.

“He was getting a chuckle out of his passenger as well,” she said.

Another person shot video of the animal riding on the back of the truck in Londonderry.

WMUR reported that the raccoon was removed safely from the vehicle.

