fb-pixel Skip to main content

Video: Raccoon hitches a ride on a truck in New Hampshire

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 25, 2022, 1 hour ago
26raccoon - This raccoon was seen riding on the back of a garbage truck in New Hampshire on Friday. (Anna Moskov)Anna Moskov

Motorists driving on a highway in the Granite State got a glimpse of something you don’t see every day: a raccoon hitching a ride on the back of a truck.

The furry creature was clinging to the ladder on the back of a green Waste Management garbage truck that was traveling on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Friday.

Anna Moskov captured a photo of the raccoon while it was riding on the truck, which she estimated was going 65 miles per hour in Salem, N.H.

“I was in the passenger seat, and the driver saw it, and we said, ‘oh my God, it’s a raccoon!’” Moskov said in a telephone interview with the Globe.

Advertisement

Moskov said she rolled down her window and alerted the driver that he had a stowaway on board. The driver rolled down his window, shrugged and said he already knew, and that the raccoon had been riding along with him since 3 a.m. that morning.

“He was getting a chuckle out of his passenger as well,” she said.

Another person shot video of the animal riding on the back of the truck in Londonderry.

WMUR reported that the raccoon was removed safely from the vehicle.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video