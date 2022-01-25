Wellesley’s health department distributing masks to local merchants

Wellesley’s Health Department is distributing masks to local merchants as part of a townwide effort to promote safer workplaces and reinforce a local mask advisory.

The department received a $2,000 grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley to purchase 12,500 medical-grade masks in January. Volunteers and staff have been distributing the masks as part of its Masks for Merchants program, according to a statement.

The outreach effort also allows health officials to connect directly with merchants to answer questions and address concerns. In Wellesley, adults and children age 5 and up are required to wear masks inside all municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status.