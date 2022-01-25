Wellesley’s health department distributing masks to local merchants

Wellesley’s Health Department is distributing masks to local merchants as part of a townwide effort to promote safer workplaces and reinforce a local mask advisory.
The department received a $2,000 grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley to purchase 12,500 medical-grade masks in January. Volunteers and staff have been distributing the masks as part of its Masks for Merchants program, according to a statement.
The outreach effort also allows health officials to connect directly with merchants to answer questions and address concerns. In Wellesley, adults and children age 5 and up are required to wear masks inside all municipal buildings regardless of vaccination status.
The town’s health department also is encouraging people to wear surgical or medical-grade masks to help protect themselves from COVID-19 in indoor public places. The town is posting “Mask Up Wellesley!” signs to support wearing masks in indoor public settings.
Vivian Zeng, a town senior environmental health specialist, said the town has received positive feedback about the campaign.
“When confidence is low, workers are stressed, and business is slow,” Zeng said in the statement, “so having the chance to connect with our merchants, share the latest safety guidelines, and offer positive support makes a big difference.”
Charlie Papakonstantinou, who owns Maugus Restaurant, said that the town’s efforts have helped his business.
“It’s made our dining experience a safe one, and we’re so grateful that we can keep serving our much appreciated customers,” he said.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.