Mass. reports 46,092 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, raising total to 7.6 percent of fully vaccinated people

The department also reported 275 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 1,499 deaths among those fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

Massachusetts on Tuesday reported 46,092 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 394,602 cases, or 7.6 percent of all fully vaccinated people . It’s the first time since the Omicron-driven surge began that the number of new breakthrough cases decreased over the previous week.

Advertisement

The deaths accounted for 0.03 percent of the 5,176,352 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday, Jan. 22.

The department also reported 448 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 5,885 hospitalizations. That represents 0.11 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

Last week, the state reported 86,450 new cases, 170 more deaths, and 884 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.

State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time.

As of Tuesday, 5,183,285 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.