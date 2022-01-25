Beverly boys’ basketball finds second wind, shuts down Peabody to remain perfect

No. 10 Beverly allowed only five points in the fourth quarter, closing out a 61-49 win over Northeastern Conference North Division foe Peabody in front of a raucous crowd.

Yet the Panthers rose to the occasion when it mattered most Tuesday night, utilizing swarming defense and forcing highly contested shots down the stretch.

Playing its fifth game in eight days, the Beverly boys’ basketball team had every reason to have tired legs.

“To be able to hang in there, I give my guys a lot of credit — that’s a tough environment,” Beverly coach Matt Katzakoudas said. “That crowd was rowdy tonight, which is fun to play in. My guys hung in there and made enough plays to get the win.”

Peabody (7-4) hit several contested 3-pointers in the first half, but the Panthers closed out effectively, limited ball handlers’ space, and suffocated the Tanners’ ball movement. Beverly (12-0) wanted to make the game a track meet, running in transition and finding open players up the court.

“Offense comes from defense and if we lock in defensively, our shots are going to fall eventually,” Beverly sophomore Ryder Frost said. “We beared down defensively and got some stops.”

Ryder Frost throws down two of his 27 points in Beverly's win. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Frost took over the game, finishing with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Frost nailed two deep 3-pointers with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a lead entering the second half. Locked in, Frost’s relentless pursuit of rebounds and ability to stretch the defense created matchup nightmares.

“He’s not scared to take a big shot — he wants to take it, that’s the big difference,” Katzakoudas said. “He’s a basketball player. There are some guys that are good at basketball and then there are basketball players. He wants to be in this type of game. He’s not scared of the moment.”

Gabe Copeland’s strong second half resulted in 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. Copeland’s strength was evident on his drives to the basket, outmuscling his defender before leaping and finding a cutter mid-air.

“Tonight, he came up huge in the second half,” Katzakoudas said. “He came up as the leader and took everyone else around him. We found somebody tonight to lead us and bring everyone together and I think that was a big difference in the fourth quarter.”

Copeland’s quickness defensively allows him to lock down in man defense, both inside the paint and on the perimeter. As the crowd turned up the volume, Copeland’s willingness to be in the moment resulted in making timely, game-altering plays.

“From work in the offseason and being in the gym everyday, our confidence is high and we get the reps in,” Copeland said. “I want to do it all and help my team win.”

Gabe Copeland got past the defense of Anthony Forte and Peabody to put together a big second half for unbeaten Beverly. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Abington 52, Carver 49 — Senior Drew Donovan hit the go-ahead bucket with 19.2 seconds left, and senior Antwonne Graham Jr.(20 points, 3 assists, 2 steals) nailed two free throws to seal the South Shore League victory for the Green Wave (7-3).

Apponequet 51, Greater New Bedford 49 — Juniors Logan Miller (13 points, 7 rebounds), Jackson Gagnier (12 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds) and freshman Will Levrault (12 points, 4 assists) chipped in to push the Lakers (4-7) past the Bears for a South Coast Conference win.

Archbishop Williams 80, Madison Park 36 — Senior Kevin Hamilton (21 points, 9 rebounds) and junior Josh Campbell (18 points, 12 rebounds) led the Bishops (9-3) to a nonleague victory over the Cardinals.

Cohasset 60, East Bridgewater 47 — Senior captain Kevin Federle (10 points) led the Skippers (7-3) to a South Shore League victory over the Vikings.

Foxborough 61, Milford 46 — Senior Dylan Gordon (22 points) and juniors Alex Tenders (15 points) and Sam Goleb (14 points) teamed up to give the Warriors (4-5) a Hockomock League win over the Scarlet Hawks.

Hamilton-Wenham 68, Pentucket 38 — Markus Nordin had a game to remember on senior night, dropping 42 points, 13 rebounds, 7 steals and 6 assists for the Generals (4-8) in the Cape Ann League win. He also canned nine of his 11 3-point attempts.

Manchester Essex 67, North Reading 61 — Sophomore Cade Furse (32 points) elevated Manchester Essex (9-1) to a Cape Ann League victory over North Reading.

Medfield 57, Norton 53 — Kevin Cronin (16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks) and Caleb Lawson (16 points) were pivotal for the Big Blue (7-2) in the Tri-Valley win.

Needham 59, Framingham 54 — John Hood (14 points) and Sam Hughes (12 points) propelled the Rockets (8-5) to a Bay State Conference win against the Flyers.

Newton South 68, New Bedford 43 — Itai Alinsky delivered another double-double, racking up 24 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Lions (10-3) clinched a postseason berth. Jake Lemelman added 20 points and 5 assists for South.

North Quincy 73, Hingham 62 — Sophomore captain Daithi Quinn (32 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists) dominated both ends of the court to lead the Red Raiders (7-3) to a Patriot League victory over the Harbormen.

Oliver Ames 65, King Philip 54 — Senior Zach Tagliamonte (30 points) lifted the Tigers (5-8) to a Hockomock League victory over the Warriors.

Salem 80, Winthrop 41 — Senior Treston Abreu (18 points) led the Witches (9-2) to a Northeastern Conference win over the Vikings.

Scituate 68, Plymouth North 50 — Sophomore Michael Porter (26 points, eight 3-pointers) led the No. 15 Sailors (9-2) to a Patriot League victory over the Eagles.

Seekonk 61, Bourne 55 — Jason Andrews (28 points) led the Warriors (5-6) to a South Coast Conference win against the Canalmen.

Somerset Berkley 49, Dighton-Rehoboth 47 — Ethan Dias collected 23 points and 15 rebounds, Brennan Blaser had 9 points and 3 steals off the bench, and Mason Medeiros snared a last-second steal to clinch the South Coast win for the Raiders (6-4).

Southeastern 69, Bristol-Plymouth 27 — Senior Logan Koxias (16 points) led the Hawks (4-3) to a Mayflower win over the Craftsmen. Sophomore Chance Moyer and senior Jimmy Trumbill each added 9 points for Southeastern.

St. Mary’s 52, Bishop Feehan 46 — Omri Merryman (20 points) led the way as the No. 4 Spartans (12-1, 6-0 CCL) stayed unbeaten in the Catholic Central League.

Taunton 60, North Attleborough 33 — Seniors Trent Santos (17 points) and Tristan Herry (15 points) led the No. 9 Tigers (9-1) to a Hockomock Leagye victory over the Red Rocketeers.

Girls’ gymnastics

Notre Dame (Hingham) 133.450, Cohasset/Norwell 124.8 — Katie McCormack won the all-around (35.6) with wins in the vault (9.1), bars (8.4), beam (9.0), and floor (9.1) for NDA.

Boys’ hockey

Hingham 3, Framingham 1 — Keagin Wilson made 23 saves for the No. 3 Harbormen (10-3), who got goals from Ace Concannon, Drew Carleton and Sean Garrity (empty-netter) in their nonleague road win at Loring Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Winthrop 5, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 1 — Emma Holmes (3 goals), Hannah Parker (2 goals), and Talia Martucci (3 assists) powered the attack and Summer Tallent made 18 saves for her 49th career win for the fourth-ranked Vikings (8-0-1) in the nonleague win at Larsen Rink.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.