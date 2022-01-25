Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown nearly outscore Kings on their own as Celtics cruise

The Celtics walloped the Kings at the start and never let up, surging ahead by as many as 60 points before grabbing a commanding 128-75 win. The only drama that remained late in the game was whether Sacramento would set some ignominious marks, such as being doubled-up on the scoreboard, or being outscored by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown alone.

Then the game began, and there were no signs of that.

Before the Celtics faced the Kings on Tuesday, coach Ime Udoka said how this Sacramento team is dangerous, and that it is better than its record indicates.

They dodged both disgraces, not that that’s much consolation.

Brown and Tatum combined for 66 points in just 55 total minutes. They watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench, along with the rest of the starters. And Tatum offered a glimpse of his carefree night when he took part in the T-shirt toss during a fourth-quarter timeout, launching one about 40 rows deep behind one of the baskets.

Sacramento, meanwhile, made just 30.5 percent of its shots and 18.2 percent of its 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 11 points and was the lone Kings player to reach double figures in scoring.

These past two wins have come against the Wizards and Kings, but the consecutive blowouts have offered signs of encouragement for the Celtics, who continue to have promising results when they actually have their entire team available. Boston inched back above .500 with the win, at 25-24.

Observations from the game:

▪ On the Celtics’ first possession, the Kings had some miscommunication on a Celtics screen, allowing Tatum to drill an uncontested 3-pointer from the right arc. That was a sign of things to come from Sacramento’s defense, which mostly allowed Boston to get whatever shot it wanted, whenever it wanted it.

It was also a sign of things to come from Tatum, who further distanced himself from his recent 0-for-20 3-point drought by hitting five of them in the first half, when he scored 24 points.

▪ Aaron Nesmith was part of the nine-man first-half rotation, with Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard, and Enes Kanter Freedom the odd men out. Langford had seemed to claim a spot in the regular rotation with his solid play recently.

▪ Grant Williams entered the night 17 for 33 from the floor over his last seven games, and he drilled his first two attempts. His emergence has been one of the biggest bright spots for Boston this year and he has become a dependable floor spacer for Tatum and Brown.

▪ Amid recent chatter about whether Marcus Smart can be this team’s long-term solution at point guard, Smart seemed determined to show that he is capable. He consistently passed up open shots and looked for opportunities for his teammates Tuesday. Through the first three quarters, he had seven assists and no points, and actually appeared to be overpassing at times.

▪ The Kings are expected to be one of the league’s more active teams as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches, and in the first half Tuesday they gave no reason to believe that they should take any other approach. Sacramento made 1 of 20 3-pointers, shot 20.4 percent overall, and the effort level on defense was low.

