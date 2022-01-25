EMass girls’ hockey: Braintree’s Maggie Burchill headlines Players of the Week

Maggie Burchill, Braintree — In a key Bay State Conference clash vs. Natick, the senior captain netted the overtime tally in a 5-4 win. She followed with a shorthanded goal that proved to be the winner in a 2-0 victory against Brookline.

Kelly Holmes, King Philip — Two goals from the sophomore powered the Warriors past Westwood, 4-3, in a key nonleague tilt. She netted two more in a 9-0 victory over Dedham.

Kyleigh Matola, Brooks – In a 1-1 tie against prep power Phillips Andover, the freshman goaltender from Coventry, R.I. put forth a stellar performance, recording 51 saves through regulation and overtime.