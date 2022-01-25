NFL’s four divisional-round thrillers brought hefty television ratings

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs last weekend might have been the most exciting ever, with four thrilling games.

Not surprisingly, television viewership was massive across the board.

The Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills on CBS Sunday night was the most-watched divisional-round game on any network since a Cowboys-Packers matchup on Fox in January 2017, averaging 42.7 million viewers. The game was the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LV in February 2021.