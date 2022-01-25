One thing is clear: The 3-pointer is not a friend to local men’s college basketball teams

Facts are facts, however, and the results have been mostly poor this season. Here are some specific reasons why the local teams aren’t faring so well. The one thing that sticks out is, as a group, they fail to guard the 3-point line well enough.

The 3-point shot dominates basketball, but not really at BC. It’s debatable whether any team should be chucking up threes if they’re not going to make many, but the majority of America feels it’s important. At BC, not so much. The Eagles have taken 52 fewer 3-pointers than their opponents. Meanwhile, the Eagles haven’t guarded well at the arc, as opponents have connected on 36.8 percent, which is 317th in the nation. It’s a big disadvantage.

Harvard

The Crimson are the opposite of the Eagles; they’ve been unloading threes at a high clip, taking 27 per game and hitting at 34 percent. On twos, the Crimson make 49 percent. They might need to take a few more of those. The 3-point barrage also leads to the fact that they’ve shot fewer free throws than opponents and have been outrebounded. Like BC, Harvard has not defended the arc well, as it allows 38.2 percent, 343rd in the nation.

UMass

Pretty simply, the Minutemen are just a different team when they play home games at the Trigger Burke Center. They are 7-2 at home and 0-5 in road games. No better example than last week when they beat Saint Louis, 91-85, at home and then got obliterated on the Billikens’ court, 90-59. Despite some high-scoring games, the Minutemen have been outscored, outrebounded, and have let opponents shoot 48.6 percent overall and 36.3 on threes, which ranks 312th in the nation. Any improvement will start on the defensive end.

Northeastern

Injuries are the real root of this historically awful season (0-8 in the CAA) in the Bill Coen era, but there are two negative statistics that are the most glaring: shooting and turnovers. The Huskies make only 43 percent of their shots and have more turnovers than assists. That is an anomaly for a Coen team. Ballhandling has been the biggest problem. Also, like others in the region, they have problems defending the three, ranking 292nd in the nation.

Boston University

Joe Jones has implored his team to be more consistent with effort. When he gets it, the Terriers win. He also keeps searching for depth and got some good news when Caelan Jones hit five threes in a victory at Loyola. Ballhandling has been a problem; the Terriers have more turnovers than assists.

Holy Cross

It’s difficult to be positive about the Hilltoppers. Of the 12 players who have played the most minutes, only one has more assists than turnovers. If Gerrale Gates weren’t around, it’s unimaginable how bad this season would be.

UMass Lowell

The River Hawks were looking like a good offensive team, but that has deteriorated in the last six games with a 2-4 record. They’re still a good defensive team but that hasn’t made up for the offensive deficiencies.

Merrimack

The Warriors have hit new lows on the offensive end, shooting only 40 percent. No matter how good your defense is, it can’t overcome that. At the same time, they’ve been pounded on the glass, getting outrebounded by nearly nine a game.

Around New England

Providence is 16-2, its best start since 1977-78. The Friars have done it with a tight rotation of eight players and a huge boost from Indiana transfer Al Durham. They lead the Big East with a 6-1 record and their two games with Villanova — arguably the league’s best team — don’t come until Feb. 15 and March 1 … Vermont is still the team to beat in America East. Any excitement about NJIT (which won its first three league games), New Hampshire, or UMass Lowell was a mirage. Vermont has won seven in a row and is 5-0 in AmEast … Bryant has emerged as a challenger to Wagner in the Northeast Conference. It is led by forward Peter Kiss, who is sixth in the nation in scoring at 21.9 ppg. To say Kiss is well-traveled is an understatement. After attending three high schools, he went to Quinnipiac, then transferred to Rutgers and finally to Bryant … Tales from the transfer portal: Vin Baker Jr., BC to Milwaukee. He sat out a season, then was injured last season, but now has started half of the Panthers’ 20 games while averaging 5.6 ppg and 3.1 rpg.

Joe Sullivan