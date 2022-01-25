Revolution’s Matt Turner likely to start for US men’s national team in World Cup qualifier

Zack Steffen did not travel to Ohio because of a recurrence of back tightness, leaving Matt Turner as the likely starter in goal for the United States in its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night. Steffen missed the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2 because of back spasms, then tested positive for COVID-19 and also skipped the September matches against Canada and Honduras. Turner started the first five qualifiers and Steffen the past three. The US Soccer Federation said Steffen is day to day. The 26-year-old Steffen is the backup to Ederson at Manchester City and has appeared in only one Premier League match this season. He did not dress for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton. Turner, 27, has not played a competitive match since Nov. 30, when New England was eliminated from Major League Soccer’s playoffs with a penalty-kicks defeat to New York City. He was in goal for the United States’ 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm. The Sharks said that Karlsson underwent surgery to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The team said Tuesday that Karlsson is expected to be reevaluated in mid-March. The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began the day tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44. But San Jose has played five more games than the Flames and five more than Edmonton. The Oilers are four points behind the Sharks. Karlsson was playing some of his best hockey since joining the Sharks in 2018. His eight goals are tied for his best in four seasons in San Jose and he also has 18 assists.

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal remained in intensive care in Colombia after undergoing what his team described as “two successful surgeries.” The 2019 Tour champion from Colombia, where he is a beloved celebrity, collided with a bus parked on the shoulder of a road outside Bogota on Monday morning while training with his team Ineos Grenadiers. Bernal was transferred to the University of La Sabana Hospital near the capital. His team said he fractured his right femur, right kneecap, several ribs and a vertebrae and suffered a punctured lung and chest trauma. Colombian President Iván Duque went on social media to wish the cyclist a speedy recovery. Camilo Pardo, a sports doctor in Bogota, said cyclists usually take around eight months to recover from a fractured femur, while a kneecap injury like the one sustained by Bernal could take even longer to heal. Bernal had trained with several members of his team recently near his hometown of Zipaquira, which is 2,650 meters (8,600 feet) above sea level. Police said Bernal hit the back of a bus that had pulled over to drop off a passenger and was parked on the emergency lane.