See the final vote totals for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election

Here is the final vote tally from the 2022 Baseball Writers Association of America balloting for the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election. David Ortiz was the only player elected with more than 75 percent of the votes cast. Players remain on the ballot for 10 years. There were 394 ballots cast, and six were left blank, according to the BBWAA.

2022 Baseball Hall of Fame election results 75 percent needed for election. Player Votes Pct. Years on ballot David Ortiz 307 77.9 1 Barry Bonds 260 66 10 Roger Clemens 257 65.2 10 Scott Rolen 249 63.2 5 Curt Schilling 231 58.6 10 Todd Helton 205 52 4 Billy Wagner 201 51 7 Andruw Jones 163 41.1 5 Gary Sheffield 160 40.6 8 Alex Rodriguez 135 34.3 1 Jeff Kent 129 32.7 9 Manny Ramirez 114 28.9 6 Omar Vizquel 94 23.9 5 Sammy Sosa 73 18.5 10 Andy Pettitte 42 10.7 4 Jimmy Rollins 37 9.4 1 Bobby Abreu 34 8.6 3 Mark Buehrle 23 5.8 2 Torii Hunter 21 5.3 2 Joe Nathan 17 4.3 1 Tim Hudson 12 3 2 Tim Lincecum 9 2.3 1 Ryan Howard 8 2 1 Mark Teixeira 6 1.5 1 Justin Morneau 5 1.3 1 Jonathan Papelbon 5 1.3 1 Prince Fielder 2 0.5 1 A.J. Pierzynski 2 0.5 1 Carl Crawford 0 0 1 Jake Peavy 0 0 1 SOURCE : BBWAA